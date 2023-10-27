Counter-terror police searching for women with images of Hamas paragliders

Counter-terrorism police are searching for three women who wore pictures of Hamas paragliders and a man who held a poster supporting the terrorist group at pro-Palestine events in London.

Social media footage of a protest in Whitehall on October 14 shows two women with images of paragliders on their tops, while a third held a placard with the image on it.

Hamas, which is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7.

Women 1 and 2 with a paraglider image attached to their backs (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police also want to identify a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” during a protest on Bond Street on October 21.

It has released images of all four of them in two separate appeals.

A man holding a placard with the words ‘I fully support Hamas’ on it (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify these people and we are now asking the public to take a good look at these images and tell us if they know who these people are.

“I would stress that we want to speak to these people to help us with our enquiries, and in fact, I would urge them to get in touch with us directly.”