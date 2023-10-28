Hamas has given no sign it would abide by ceasefire, Foreign Secretary says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Hamas has given no sign it would abide by ceasefire, Foreign Secretary says

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had not seen that Hamas wanted a ceasefire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Hamas has given no indication it “desires or would abide by calls for a ceasefire”, according to the Foreign Secretary.

James Cleverly also urged pro-Palestinian supporters demonstrating on British streets over the weekend to be “conscious of disinformation and manipulation” following reports Iran is attempting to use the rallies to sow division.

The Cabinet minister’s intervention comes as Israel’s military continued to expand its ground operation in Gaza as part of its ongoing retaliation against Hamas’s deadly raids three weeks ago that left 1,400 people, mainly civilians, dead.

A spokesman for Tel Aviv’s military on Saturday said infantry and armoured vehicles were being backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea in a sign it could be moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza.

As part of the stepped-up bombardment of the 25-mile stretch, Israel also knocked out communications and created a near-blackout of information, largely cutting off the 2.3 million people in besieged Gaza from contact with the outside world.

As the Palestinian death toll mounts, with the Hamas-controlled Gazan health ministry saying more than 7,000 people have been killed, demands for a ceasefire are growing among UK politicians.

Mr Cleverly said “calls for a ceasefire in the abstract aren’t going to help the situation”.

The UK Government’s position, backed by Labour and Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer, has been to push for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid into Gaza and to allow people, including 200 trapped British nationals, to escape the territory.

The Foreign Secretary told broadcasters: “We have consistently sought to bring about pauses to facilitate the inward passage of humanitarian aid that we are providing and the release of hostages and the evacuation of British nationals in Gaza, so that has been our position from the start.

“Of course we want to see this resolved, we want to see Israel safe, peaceful and secure.

“But, as yet, I have seen or heard nothing from Hamas that gives me any confidence that they desire or would abide by calls for a ceasefire.”

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday (Hatem Ali/AP/PA)

He said the Palestinian militant group “habitually embed military capabilities within civilian infrastructure” in a move he said was “internationally recognised” as “completely inappropriate”.

Mr Cleverly reiterated the Government’s position that Israel has a right to defend itself after Hamas’s attack on October 7.

“Of course we are having conversations and will continue to have conversations with the Israeli military about the preservation of civilian life, about the adherence to international law,” he added.

“But they do have a right to self-defence and throughout this operation, since the atrocities of October 7, Hamas and other terrorist organisations have consistently bombarded Israel from Gaza, from among civilian infrastructure.”

The senior Conservative minister also had a word of caution for those joining demonstrations in the UK in support of Palestine on Saturday.

Police expect about 100,000 people to join a demonstration in London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, with other rallies organised elsewhere in the UK – including in Manchester and Glasgow.

The Times reported that counter-terrorism officers have privately said Iran is attempting to heighten tensions at rallies over Israel’s bombing of Gaza and were warning of increased hostile-state activity in Britain.

The newspaper said Iranian activity included a campaign of online disinformation and Tehran operatives being physically present at protests.

Iran is reportedly backing Hamas in Gaza and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, another Islamist political and militant group agitating against Israel.

Asked about suggestions that Iran could be attempting to create unrest in the UK, Mr Cleverly said there had “often been attempts to subvert the actions of other people”.

He added: “It is perfectly possible to support the Palestinian people but also to condemn Hamas.

“But, sadly, we do see people being manipulated, subject to disinformation, distortion, and sadly I do think a minority — a small minority — within those protests have got very much more negative aims.

“I would say to everyone involved in the protests, be conscious of this, be conscious about disinformation and manipulation.”