Green minister announces new levy on cruise ships visiting Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Green minister announces new levy on cruise ships visiting Scotland

By Press Association
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater announced plans for a new levy on cruise ships visiting Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater announced plans for a new levy on cruise ships visiting Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Councils are to be given the power to charge a levy on visiting cruise ships, with Green minister Lorna Slater saying the new system could see the “most polluting” vessels forced to pay more.

She announced plans for the new levy as she hit out at a “coalition against change”, who she said had tried to force her out of Scottish politics.

Ms Slater, who survived a vote of no confidence in her as a Scottish Government minister earlier this year, spoke about the “bile” she experienced “every day” in politics.

She told how a “coalition of powerful interests who profit from the status quo” had come together to “fight back against green policies”.

Councils are to be given the power to introduce a levy on visting cruise ships, Lorna Slater announced (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking at the Scottish Green Party conference in Dunfermline, Ms Slater said: “I’ve seen their full force in the chamber, in the right wing media and on social media.

“I experience their bile every day.

“I’ve seen the depths of contempt that they hold for women in politics.”

Both the Tories and Labour are part of this group of “vested interests” with Ms Slater attacking them on their environmental record, saying they were “dropping even the most basic climate action” at the same time as they are trying to “roll back devolution”.

Hitting out at the Conservatives, she said: “The Tories know that their ideas can’t win here. They know that the people of Scotland have rejected them and that we will reject them time and again.

“They can see the climate chaos that we are in but are doubling down on the fossil fuels that are causing it.”

She slammed the UK Government for the “reckless” decision to give the Rosebank oilfield off the coast of Shetland the go ahead, but also criticised Labour, saying Sir Keir Starmer’s party “can’t even bring themselves to oppose it”.

Ms Slater, Scottish Green Party co-leader and minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity in the Scottish Government, said of Labour: “They would rather keep the big decisions on climate with the Tories than with Scotland.”

Appealing to Labour supporters to join the Greens she added: “Does anyone really believe that Sir Keir Starmer would change anything?

“Whether it’s Brexit, Rosebank, the two-child cap or trans rights, Starmer is forcing Labour members into line behind the Tories.

“My message to Labour supporters is simple. Join us.”

The pitch came as she used her speech to announce the Scottish Government will now seek to give powers to councils to charge visiting cruise ships a levy.

Ms Slater said: “This will mean communities that host cruise ships get the investment they deserve, and it is my intention to ensure that councils are empowered to charge the most polluting ships more.”

This, she said, was “essential”, adding: “A typical ship produces the same amount of carbon emissions as 12,000 cars – operators have been allowed to get away with polluting for too long.”

The minister went on to announce the government would work with councils to “explore a local carbon land tax” and other moves which could help create an incentive to restore peatlands and create more woodland.

And she said the Scottish Government’s forthcoming energy strategy would include a target of achieving up to six gigawatts of electricity from solar power by 2030.

“That’s ten times our current solar generating capacity,” she said, adding that the new target would “give Scotland’s growing solar industry the confidence they need to invest, create jobs, and help us accelerate the transition to green energy.”