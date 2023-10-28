‘Firm alternative’ to council tax before next Holyrood elections, Harvie says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Firm alternative’ to council tax before next Holyrood elections, Harvie says

By Press Association
An ‘firm alternative’ to the council tax will be in place before the next Holyrood elections, Patrick Harvie said (Jane Barlow/PA)
An ‘firm alternative’ to the council tax will be in place before the next Holyrood elections, Patrick Harvie said (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government will have developed a “firm alternative” to the council tax by the next Holyrood elections in 2026, Green minister Patrick Harvie has pledged.

He made the commitment in the wake of a row over First Minister Humza Yousaf’s promise that the levy will be frozen across Scotland next year.

The SNP leader announced the move at his party’s conference without telling local government leaders first, with the Greens – who are the junior partners in government at Holyrood – only informed shortly before Mr Yousaf took to the stage.

Mr Harvie told the Scottish Green Party conference in Dunfermline, Fife, that since then Green MSPs and councillors had “clearly expressed criticisms of the council tax freeze”.

He added the issue “only serves to highlight just how broken local government funding is”, with the Scottish Green co-leader saying reform was “long overdue”.

Mr Harvie stated that “only with Greens in government” could this be achieved, telling party supporters: “By the end of this Parliament there will finally be a firm alternative put forward to complete the long overdue replacement of council tax.

“It’s only with Greens at the table that progress is possible.

“To step away from government or to step away from working together on council tax as a shared policy concern is to step away from any prospect of reform.”

Mr Harvie insisted that with Greens in the Scottish Government his party was “changing Scotland for the better”.

Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie used his speech to attack the UK Government, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (stefan Rousseau/PA)

He contrasted the Scottish Government’s policies with those from the Tories at Westminster, hitting out at Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who he said “tramples over devolution with all the finesse of a toddler on a sugar rush”.

Mr Harvie also condemned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as being “vacuous” and having “absolutely nothing real to say”.

He told his party’s conference: “Last month Rishi Sunak scrapped energy standards for private rented homes, consigning private tenants to colder homes and adding over £300 extra on their fuel bills.”

Mr Harvie, the minister for zero carbon buildings, active travel and tenants rights, added: “That’s not the choice I am making.

“Our path to a zero carbon future will not include abandoning Scotland’s 300,000 private tenants to cold, damp homes, to higher fuel bills, and fuel poverty.”

He continued: “Unlike Rishi Sunak, we won’t scrap action on this.

“The Heat in Buildings Bill which I will take through Parliament will include new regulations that make sure landlords invest in the improvements that give tenants the warm and healthy homes they deserve to live in.”

He also used his speech to announce the next Scottish budget would include £2 million of funding to extend free bus travel to asylum seekers  in Scotland.

However, he said this policy would “take time” to implement”, adding the Scottish Government would “need to step up the pressure on the current UK Government, or the next one, to do the right thing”