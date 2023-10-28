Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators take to London streets

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to London streets, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Rallies have also been organised elsewhere in the UK – including in Manchester and Glasgow.

In London on Saturday, demonstrators gathered with banners and posters and let off fireworks and red and green flares.

Protesters let off green and red flares (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Some chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

A woman was knocked over by a police horse after the animal was startled by fireworks but appeared to be fine when she was brought back to her feet.

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers are on duty for the demonstration, the force announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Met said it expected large crowds around Embankment, Westminster and Waterloo Bridges, the Strand, Whitehall and nearby roads.

It warned the force would be vigilant in responding to crime.

Tens of thousands gathered in protest on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There is absolutely no place in London for hate crime,” the Met said on X.

“Officers will respond to any criminality where they see it and take decisive action, but there may be things not seen in the moment.

“We’ll also be reviewing CCTV and images/video shared by the public to identify offences.”

Several conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act, including that protesters should follow a specified route and should not gather in a specified area outside the Israeli Embassy.

A protest is due to take place in Bristol city centre on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it was expecting between 2,000 and 5,000 people to gather.