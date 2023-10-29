Bank of England expected to keep interest rates unchanged again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England expected to keep interest rates unchanged again

By Press Association
The MPC voted to keep interest rates unchanged in September (Aaron Chown/PA)
Experts think that the Bank of England will avoid another interest rate rise when it meets next week, the second pause in a row after almost two years of consecutive hikes.

The base rate, which influences the interest that people pay on their mortgages, is widely expected to be kept at 5.25%, although markets see some chance that it could rise.

James Smith, a developed markets economist at ING, said that the meeting is likely to be highly predictable. In September, four of the nine-person monetary policy committee (MPC) voted to raise rates to 5.5%.

“It would only take one committee member to change their mind to tip the balance in favour of more tightening – but we’re doubtful,” Mr Smith said.

He said that there had been little new data since the last vote, so those who voted against hiking rates are unlikely to change their minds. He added that one of those who voted to hike last time – Jon Cunliffe – has since left the MPC.

Experts at Investec said that the decision makers might still decide to hike rates. They said that the MPC last time put a lot of weight behind the fall in the flash Purchasing Managers’ Index.

But this flash measure – which is preliminary – was later heavily revised.

But Investec said that “the case for raising rates further now does look somewhat weaker to us than at the last meeting, for a number of other reasons.”

Is said that since last time economic data has been soft, including lower than expected inflation in September, worse gross domestic product than in prior forecasts, and weak retail sales and consumer confidence.

“It is not a fully coherent picture, but one consistent with the economy at the early stages of entering a recession.

“How the jobs market is faring is, regrettably, unclear. Given methodology changes the ONS made to derive unemployment and employment numbers, due to low response rates to the usual Labour Force Survey, the MPC is essentially flying blind in this regard.”

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “As more homeowners are forced to take on big increases in monthly mortgage costs as their deals come to an end, the effect of financial fragility is likely to show up in more frugal spending patterns and more uncertainty about jobs moves and reticence when it comes to pay demands.

“Already the economy is flatlining, with growth proving very elusive, showing that demand is being squeezed out.

“Fresh weakness in the housing market, with prices continuing to fall, affects people’s perceptions of their wealth – and with house moves on hold, it won’t encourage spending on renovations and interior decor.

“If wage growth and goods and services price increases keep heading down, it’ll make policymakers more adverse to another hike.

“But given the stop-start nature of the downwards march of inflation and its very stubborn tendencies, any cut still doesn’t look likely until the second half of next year, particularly with oil prices remaining elevated among geo-political tensions.”