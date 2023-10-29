I was horrified to hear friend’s mother was among hostages – rally organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I was horrified to hear friend’s mother was among hostages – rally organiser

By Press Association
A protest demanding the return of hostages was held outside the Qatari embassy in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
One of the organisers of a demonstration in central London calling for the immediate return of innocent civilians kidnapped by Hamas has told of the horror of learning her friend’s mother was abducted.

Hamas’s deadly raids on Israel on October 7 killed 1,400 people, mainly civilians, and Palestinian militants took more than 200 people hostage.

More than 300 people gathered outside the Qatari Embassy in central London on Sunday to call on the Qatari government to try and secure the release of hostages.

The protest outside the Qatari embassy (Aaron Chown/PA)

Organisers, from the Bring Them Home Now initiative, said Qatar has “positioned itself as a mediator of hostage release” and plays a “key role” in the endeavour.

Orit Eyal-Fibeesh, one of the organisers, told the PA news agency the mother of her close friend was kidnapped.

She said she and Noam Sagi moved to the UK more than 20 years ago and his 75-year-old mother, Ada Sagi, was taken hostage.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how horrible it was,” she said.

She told of how soon after the attack, she started to receive “horrific videos” of what was happening from social media sites.

“I was scared to send it to (Mr Sagi) in case she (his mother) was in one of those videos.”

She told PA there was “a lot of” blood in Ms Sagi’s flat where she was taken in Kibbutz Nir Zvi, which she said now has a population of 150, down from 400 before Hamas’s attack.

Mr Sagi has met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of his bid to try to find and free his mother, Ms Eyal-Fibeesh added.

“He holds no grudge and no hate in him but he wants his mum back,” she said.

“He is beside himself with worry and concern.”

Anita Zehavi said her second cousin, Keith, and his wife, Aviva, were abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and that she has not heard from them.

She told PA: “We’re not very close because of the distance but as soon as it happens it’s your family. Even if they are second cousins.

“I’ve had them in my home when they were younger.”

People hold up posters bearing the names and faces of those kidnapped (Aaron Chown/PA)

People stood together opposite the embassy in Mayfair hoisting Israeli flags and holding up posters bearing the names and faces of those kidnapped.

Throughout the demonstration, which lasted just over an hour, people could be seen crying.

A small group of police officers stood outside the embassy.

Eyal Biram, from Bring Them Home Now, told the PA news agency: “Every day that they are not home is making their release much more complicated.

“Internationally, people are forgetting about the hostages.

“That’s one of the reasons why we are here today.”

People could be seen crying (Aaron Chown/PA)

Fellow organiser, Gary Weiss, addressed the crowd: “We worry for their health, their survival, and long to see them reunited with their families.

“On October 7, they were abducted from their homes in an act of immeasurable violence.”

He continued: “This was not an act of liberation, nor a fight for freedom. It is morally corrupt. It is pure distilled cruelty. It is a pogrom.

“Holding hostages serves no purpose. Instead, releasing the hostages is the first step on the path to peace.”

He added: “Each minute, each second that goes by is an eternity for the abducted, for their families.

“We are reaching out for help. We are reaching out to world leaders, to the Parliament to use whatever means they have at their disposal to bring the hostages home.”

The crowd chanted “bring them home” for over four minutes at the end of Mr Weiss’ speech.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office has said: “Our top priority remains the release of hostages and safety of British nationals in Gaza, and for humanitarian aid to get through.”

The Qatari Embassy in London has been contacted for comment.