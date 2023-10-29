IDF spokesman says Israel ‘troubled’ by antisemitism in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IDF spokesman says Israel ‘troubled’ by antisemitism in Britain

By Press Association
An IDF spokesman said he was ‘troubled’ by reports of antisemitism in Britain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Israeli military is “troubled” by the rise in antisemitism in Britain since Hamas’s attack on Tel Aviv, the Jewish community has been told.

It comes after the Community Security Trust (CST), a UK Jewish charity, said it had recorded about 800 incidents of antisemitism since October 7, when Palestinian militants killed about 1,400 people on Israeli soil and took more than 200 people captive.

Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), appeared to suggest that news of the increase in antisemitic incidents in the UK had reached his country, which is currently fighting back against Hamas in Gaza.

He claimed that some pro-Palestinian campaigners were “thinly-veiled Israel haters and Jew haters”.

Mr Conricus, who often briefs reporters on the IDF’s activities in Gaza, said: “I’m aware and troubled by the many manifestations of antisemitism and Jew hatred in Britain.

“We see it, it is reported in Israel as well.

“My best wishes go out to you … I hope you will find it within you to be brave, strong, unrelenting and be able to stand up against the masses of thinly-veiled Israel haters and Jew haters who claim to be speaking about the rights of Palestinians and political solutions.

“That is all nonsense. None of this is about Palestinian rights or the end to a conflict.

“This is about a terrorist organisation that invaded our communities, butchered more than 1,000 Israeli civilians in their homes on purpose, by design, and also went on to take more than 224 hostages.

“That is what this is about, nothing else and please don’t get confused about it.”

His comments, recorded on Friday, were broadcast during an online Jewish community briefing arranged by the Board of Deputies of British Jews on Sunday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also recorded a video for the briefing, reiterating his support for UK Jews and Israel.

He said: “It sickens me to think that British Jews are looking over their shoulder in this country, that children are going to school covering up their school badges for fear of attack.

“The antisemitic demonstrations and call for jihad are not only a threat to our Jewish community but to our democratic values and we will not stand for it.

“Not here, not in our country, not in this century. A threat to you is a threat to all of us and I will do whatever it takes to keep you safe.”

He added: “When I said I will stand with you, I meant it. And however difficult the days ahead may become, I will keep that promise.”

The Government has given CST an additional £10 million to help support additional security around Jewish schools and synagogues.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner told the briefing that his organisation had been working with ministers and police to “improve the handling of anti-Israel demonstrations” in Britain.

He said police support for Jewish neighbourhoods had been “excellent” since October 7, with increased police presence at schools and at transport hubs used by Jewish children.

Mr Gardner said it had a counter-terrorism officer based with CST and two officers situated in its control centre, allowing for immediate responses to reports of antisemitism or suspicious behaviour.

In Manchester, he said there were six officers dedicated to receiving reports about antisemitic activity from CST and the wider community.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reiterated his support for the Jewish community in Britain (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

“Antisemitic incidents are very high right now,” he said.

“In these last three weeks we’ve recorded the same number of antisemitic incidents as we did in the first six months of the year. That is approximately 800 incidents.

“Very few of them have been particularly violent. The most common thing is, ‘free Palestine’ being yelled at Jewish people, the ripping down of hostage posters is a flash point, as is the situation on many campuses around the country.”

The briefing occurred after more than 300 people gathered outside the Qatari embassy in central London on Sunday to call on Doha to try and secure the release of hostages.

Around the same time, Bristol was home to the latest pro-Palestine demonstration after thousands took to the streets of cities such as London, Belfast and Glasgow on Saturday to demand a ceasefire.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliation over the past three weeks.