Prigozhin death may offer opportunities to tackle Wagner Group – Foreign Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Prigozhin death may offer opportunities to tackle Wagner Group – Foreign Office

By Press Association
The UK designated the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation earlier this year (Alamy/PA)
The UK designated the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation earlier this year (Alamy/PA)

The Government said it has re-examined the “extent and scale” of its intelligence work on the Wagner Group, following a critical report by MPs.

The Foreign Office also said that the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin may offer “new opportunities” to tackle the group.

The private military firm, whose former leader was killed in a plane crash over the summer, was proscribed as a terrorist group in September after the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee warned that ministers were not doing enough to counter the threat it posed.

In a response to the committee’s report, published on Monday, ministers backed or partially agreed with the vast majority of MPs’ recommendations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Mr Prigozhin and his troops staged a short-lived coup against the authorities in Moscow (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

It confirmed that a cross-government taskforce on the group had been created and told MPs: “We agree with the committee that intelligence gathering on Wagner’s activities is a priority and have re-examined the extent and scale of our effort.

“We believe that we have sufficient resources in place to track Wagner. Wagner is multi-layered, complex and dynamic. We regularly assess the group and its impact. We are also in close contact with international partners, academics and think tanks, and access a wide range of open and closed source reporting in order to inform our approach to countering the organisation.

“Given the fast-moving nature of events surrounding Wagner, that body of work is being continually refreshed, most recently in light of the June mutiny and the demise of Wagner’s senior leaders.”

The Foreign Office also said it had “dedicated new resource to containing and countering Wagner” and other Russian private military companies, while also working with allies to “maximise our collective impact”.

The report by MPs came after Mr Prigozhin and his troops staged a short-lived coup against the authorities in Moscow, putting the group foul of Russia leader Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Affairs Committee had urged the Government to use the uncertainty to “disrupt” the Wagner Group.

In response, the Foreign Office said that the death of the Wagner kingpin had the possibility to create “new opportunities” to tackle the group.

Officials said that the Government was using its “overseas network and strategic communications channels to highlight Wagner’s human rights abuses and its destabilising role. We have also stepped up our assessment and policy co-ordination with Western and regional partners”.

“We plan to continue these activities following Prigozhin’s death – an event that may create new opportunities.”

The Government has also concluded that the Wagner Group has been linked to “serious acts of violence and damage to property while working in a variety of African countries, demonstrating Wagner’s broader involvement in terrorism”.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns praised the “positive” response from the Government.

“Efforts to counter the Wagner Network have stepped up in recent months, and we are pleased that the Foreign Affairs Committee has been able to contribute to this work,” she said.

“Private military companies (PMCs) are a clear threat to global security and the rules-based international order. The proliferation of the Wagner Network across four continents should be a wake-up call for the UK Government: for too long we have underestimated and neglected this group, and the issue of PMCs more broadly.”

She added: “The crimes committed by the Wagner Network fall heaviest on innocent people in territories where Wagner maintains control for corrupt elites. Steps to counter this ruthless group are welcome – but there is still more to be done.”