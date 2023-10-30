Sunak to chair Cobra meeting on domestic threat linked to Hamas and Israel war

Rishi Sunak will chair an emergency Cobra meeting amid fears that the conflict between Hamas and Israel could have increased the domestic terror threat in Britain.

The Prime Minister will assemble police and national security officials and Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Downing Street on Monday morning, Whitehall sources said.

Education minister Robert Halfon stressed before the meeting that the Government has to ensure British citizens are “safe and secure from the threat of terrorism”.

He declined to say whether the terror threat level might be raised, which stands at “substantial” in England, Wales and Scotland, meaning an attack is likely.

It has stood at that level since February last year when it was lowered from “severe”, meaning the threat is highly likely.