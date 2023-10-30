Jewish people in UK experiencing fearful time, says minister

It is a “fearful time” for Jewish people in the UK, an education minister has said.

Robert Halfon said people chanting “from the river to the sea” is “horrific” and that it is incumbent on everyone not to chant “known antisemitic slogans”.

The higher education minister also said there are “ever-increasing” incidents of antisemitism on university campuses, with reports of Jewish students getting Palestinian flags draped over their cars.

He made the comments during several TV and radio appearances on Monday morning and after thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of central London demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war at the weekend.

Some protesters chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously branded the slogan antisemitic and claimed that it is “widely understood” to call for the destruction of Israel.

However, pro-Palestinian protesters have contested this definition.

Asked on Times Radio what he thought when he heard the phrase being chanted, Mr Halfon, who is Jewish, said: “It’s horrific. It’s scary. It’s frightening for Jewish people in England at the moment, you know.

“I really welcome that the Prime Minister has done everything possible to support those of the Jewish faith, but it is frightening when you hear those chants … when you hear cries of jihad every week in central London. It is frightening.

“When you hear that Jewish schools have to close their doors, when you hear of students – I am the universities minister as well – I get messages from Jewish chaplaincy service in higher education that Jewish students are having Palestinian flags draped over their cars or doors knocked on of the Jewish chaplain with people knocking on doors saying ‘we know where you live’.

“Antisemitism has gone up enormously even in my area of higher education. The Community Security Trust suggested it has gone up by over 400% since October 7.

“So, it is not a great time for those of the Jewish faith but I’m glad that the Government is doing everything possible to support the Jewish community.

“We have been very clear with universities about what they need to do to protect Jewish students.”

Robert Halfon said he thinks there is a rising problem with antisemitism in London (House of Commons)

On LBC later on, Mr Halfon was asked if he agreed with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, the deputy mayor of Jerusalem, that there is a problem with rising antisemitism in London.

He said: “Yes, I do. I think it’s a fearful time for Jews in the UK. I’m the higher education minister, as you mentioned – there are ever-increasing incidents of antisemitism on campus.”

On what action Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer should take after Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald used the “between the river and the sea” chant during a rally at the weekend, Mr Halfon said: “Well, I’m absolutely not going to get involved in what goes on in the Labour Party. I’m proud that the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, my boss the Education Secretary are doing everything possible to support Jewish people at this very awful time.

“The one thing I would say that it’s incumbent on everyone, especially those in politics, not to chant slogans that are known antisemitic slogans, and I think I’d leave it at that.”