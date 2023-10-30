Deep sea mining moratorium backed by UK but some campaigners demand full ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deep sea mining moratorium backed by UK but some campaigners demand full ban

By Press Association
The deep sea is the most unexplored environment on Earth (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The UK will support a moratorium on deep sea mining until there is sufficient regulation and scientific evidence of its impacts, the Government has said.

It joins more than 20 other countries including Chile, France, Germany, Spain, New Zealand and Canada that have already called for either a full ban, moratorium or precautionary pause on the practice.

Hundreds of scientists have spoken out against its destructive potential and companies such as BMW, Google, Samsung, Volkswagen and Volvo have said they will exclude minerals from deep sea mining from their supply chains.

The International Seabed Authority, which has granted exploration licences but not yet given its permission for anyone to begin extracting, said it is trying to balance competing interests between those who want to exploit deep sea minerals for the renewable transition and those concerned about the environmental impacts.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “The UK is a global leader when it comes to protecting the marine environment.

“That is why we will use our scientific expertise to fully understand the impact of deep sea mining on precious ecosystems; and in the meantime, we will not support or sponsor any exploitation licences.

“This work will go alongside our wider efforts to conserve and enhance precious marine habitats around the world.”

The UK Government is not backing a full ban, as environmental groups are calling for, but said it will provide scientific expertise to investigate the effects of extraction on wildlife and ecosystems.

It said it will withhold its support for exploitation licences until this has been developed alongside a robust set of regulations and guidelines.

Areas such as the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the Pacific have been found to contain copper, nickel, manganese and cobalt – metals vital for clean energy infrastructure.

Demand for these is increasing and mining companies see the ocean bed as a new frontier that could fuel the renewable transition.

These deep sea areas however are among the least understood on the planet ecologically, with scientists from the Natural History Museum estimating that in the CCZ alone there could be between 6,000-8,000 species yet to be described.

France is the only country to support a complete ban, an option that Greenpeace is also pushing for.

The NGO’s oceans campaigner Fiona Nicholls said: “Within just a few years, Britain has gone from proudly sponsoring deep-sea mining licences to backing a moratorium on them, showing that people-powered campaigns can win the argument against corporate exploitation.

“With this move, the UK Government has clawed back some credibility as a global ocean champion.

“But if Rishi Sunak wants to maintain it, he needs to work with other governments to agree a full ban, announce concrete plans to ratify the historic Global Ocean Treaty in the King’s Speech, and completely rethink his stance on fossil fuel expansion.

“The climate crisis is one of the biggest threats to marine life, and more oil and gas drilling will only make it worse.”