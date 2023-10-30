No 10 denies blocking James Dyson’s £6m donation to state primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 denies blocking James Dyson’s £6m donation to state primary school

By Press Association
Sir James Dyson said he had been trying give a grant to a primary school through his charitable foundation (David Parry/PA)
Sir James Dyson said he had been trying give a grant to a primary school through his charitable foundation (David Parry/PA)

Downing Street has denied claims that Sir James Dyson has been blocked by officials from donating £6 million to his local state primary school.

The billionaire businessman said he had been trying give a grant to the Malmesbury C of E school through his charitable foundation to help with the expansion of its new science and technology centre.

But his stipulation that the Wiltshire school expand its pupil intake prompted warnings from the council that other primary schools in the area could be forced to close, leading to opposition to his plans from ministers and education officials, according to Sir James.

Asked why the Government was stopping him from building the new science and technology centre, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters on Monday: “That’s not an accurate characterisation.

“There is a formal process that rightly needs to be followed, a decision hasn’t been made. Certainly we are extremely grateful for Sir James Dyson’s generosity.

“We’ve been dealing with that request to expand the school as quickly as possible since it was submitted over the summer.”

Sir James, writing in a letter to The Times, described it as “a tragic example of how politicians’ actions fail to match their rhetoric” in wanting to turn the UK into a science and technology superpower.

“If the government is serious about being a science superpower and levelling up, then I implore the education secretary to intervene and give parents what they want — and the country the sort of investment that will help deliver the superpower status the government says it craves,” he said.

Rishi Sunak speech on artificial intelligence (AI)
Rishi Sunak’s ambition of turning the UK into a science superpower has been central to his premiership (Peter Nicholls/PA)

His donation is conditional on the Department for Education’s regional office approving the expansion of the state primary school’s pupil numbers from 420 to 630, the newspaper reported.

Sir James wrote: “Land is available at no cost and 94 per cent of local people support the scheme but the local authority and Department for Education say no, citing the risk of other schools having insufficient numbers.

“They would rather hundreds of Malmesbury’s children commute unsustainably, by bus, to outlying village schools and deny parents the choice to send their children to this outstanding local school.”

It is not the first time the founder and chief engineer of Singapore-headquartered multinational technology company Dyson has criticised the Government.

Sir James previously claimed Rishi Sunak’s pledge to make the UK a science and technology superpower was a “mere political slogan” and accused ministers of a “short-sighted” approach to business.

Mr Sunak’s ambition of turning the UK into a science superpower post Brexit has been central to his premiership, with the Prime Minister creating a new Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.