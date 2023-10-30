Messages of support for MP who was in a coma with sepsis and organ failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Messages of support for MP who was in a coma with sepsis and organ failure

By Press Association
South Thanet Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay was put into a coma after developing sepsis (Victoria Jones/PA)
A Conservative MP has received messages of support from Rishi Sunak and Cabinet ministers after revealing he was put into a coma after developing sepsis.

Craig Mackinlay said he was “placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures” after being rushed to hospital at the end of September.

Revealing his ordeal on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, the South Thanet MP said he is now “on a slow road to recovery”.

The Prime Minister was among dozens of politicians from all parties to send good wishes to the 57-year-old.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Craig,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wished him “all the best”, while Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote: “Sending you lots of love and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs also sent their best wishes, with shadow Home Office minister Jess Phillips saying: “My gosh, please take care. I had sepsis after my second baby was born, you will need a lot of time to recover. Take care.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system overreacts and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

In his post, Mr Mackinlay wrote: “On Thursday 28 September I was rushed into hospital with the potential for sepsis. This was indeed correct and I was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures. Treatment has been exemplary by all NHS staff and I can’t thank them enough.

“I am now on a slow road to recovery with services to constituents maintained by my East Kent and London offices.”