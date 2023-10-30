Councils to receive up to £500m in third phase of school upgrade project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Councils to receive up to £500m in third phase of school upgrade project

By Press Association
Funding has been granted for 10 projects across the country (David Jones/PA)
The Scottish Government has pledged up to £500 million to 10 councils for upgrades to schools.

The third phase of a £2 billion project, the funding will be shared among schools ranging from Brae Campus in Shetland to extending Chryston High School in North Lanarkshire.

Of the chosen projects, three solely support children with additional support needs (ASN), while six have at least some ASN capacity.

A joint programme with local authority body Cosla, the Learning Estate Investment Programme follows on from Scotland’s Schools for the Future – a £1.8 billion policy which resulted in 117 new and refurbished schools between 2009 and 2021.

Jenny Gilruth
Jenny Gilruth said ensuring schools are of a good standard was important to delivering excellence (Jane Barlow/PA)

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I am determined to deliver excellence and equity across Scotland’s schools, and ensuring that pupils are educated in modern, state of the art facilities is an important part of that.

“This latest phase of the £2 billion learning estate investment programme will continue to support local authorities to deliver improvements in our school estate, and ensures continued progress in ASN provision in particular.

“This latest round of investment means that every Scottish local authority which submitted a bid has now received funding for a project in phases one, two or three of the learning estate investment programme.

“As a direct result of Scottish Government investment, the proportion of schools in good or satisfactory condition has increased from 61% in April 2007 to 90.7% in April 2023 and this investment will build on this remarkable progress.

“We will continue working with Cosla to explore how we can deliver further improvements in the school estate, as well as ensuring provision in those areas experiencing population growth.”

Cosla spokesman for children and young people, Tony Buchanan, said: “We welcome today’s announcement of the projects which will benefit from phase three of this joint learning estate investment programme.

“Creating the very best possible learning environments to allow children to thrive is a top priority for our councils.

“Scottish local government funds 50% of the programme and we are delighted to that more children and families will benefit from access to the improved educational environments while also contributing to our net-zero goals.

“These council-led projects really demonstrate the innovation from local government and partners that makes positive change a reality in people’s lives.”