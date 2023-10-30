Tech firms vow to tackle ‘shocking’ AI-generated child sex abuse images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tech firms vow to tackle ‘shocking’ AI-generated child sex abuse images

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman called child sexual abuse images generated by AI an ‘online scourge’ (PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman called child sexual abuse images generated by AI an ‘online scourge’ (PA)

Tech giants including TikTok and Snapchat have signed a pledge vowing to tackle the spread of artificially generated images of child sex abuse.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman hosted the companies, as well as charities, academics and representatives of the UK and Australian governments at an event on Monday to address the “shocking” spread of AI-generated material depicting children being abused.

It comes after an internet safety organisation warned that the realistic imagery risks normalising sexual violence against children.

The images, although computer-generated, are often based on real material, “revictimising” the survivors of that past abuse, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) said.

The event, held in partnership with the IWF, was taking place before Rishi Sunak’s AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park later this week.

Ms Braverman said: “Child sexual abuse images generated by AI are an online scourge. This is why tech giants must work alongside law enforcement to clamp down on their spread. The pictures are computer-generated but they often show real people – it’s depraved and damages lives.

“The pace at which these images have spread online is shocking and that’s why we have convened such a wide group of organisations to tackle this issue head-on. We cannot let this go on unchecked.”

IWF data found that thousands of child sex abuse pictures could be found on the dark web and are realistic enough to be treated as real imagery under UK law.

The organisation, which works to identify and remove online images and videos of child abuse, said the AI-generated material could make it harder to spot when real children might be in danger.

IWF chief executive Susie Hargreaves said: “The realism of these images is astounding, and improving all the time. The majority of what we’re seeing is now so real, and so serious, it would need to be treated exactly as though it were real imagery under UK law.

“It is essential, now, we set an example and stamp out the abuse of this emerging technology before it has a chance to fully take root. It is already posing significant challenges.”

The joint statement signed by tech companies including OnlyFans and Stability AI pledged to sustain “technical innovation around tackling child sexual abuse in the age of AI”, according to the Home Office.

The statement affirms that AI must be developed in “a way that is for the common good of protecting children from sexual abuse across all nations”.

Other signatories included the NSPCC, National Crime Agency and National Police Chiefs’ Council.

The Government is looking into further investment into using AI to combat child sexual abuse.

It already uses the technology to sort through large volumes of data and grade the severity of the material, helping police identify offenders and safeguard children, the Home Office said.

NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless said: “Already we are seeing AI child abuse imagery having a horrific impact on children, traumatising and retraumatising victims who see images of their likeness being created and shared. This technology is giving offenders new ways to organise and risks enhancing their ability to groom large numbers of victims with ease.

“It was important to see child safety on the agenda today. Further international and cross-sector collaboration will be crucial to achieve safety by design.”