Tory MP sacked from Government job for urging PM to back Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MP sacked from Government job for urging PM to back Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Paul Bristow was dismissed on Monday (Richard Townshend/PA)
Paul Bristow was dismissed on Monday (Richard Townshend/PA)

Tory MP Paul Bristow has been sacked from his Government job after breaking ranks to publicly urge Rishi Sunak to push for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

The ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology had written to the Prime Minister saying it would save lives.

He has said that Palestinian civilians are facing a “collective punishment” as a result of Israel’s siege and airstrikes campaign in the wake of Hamas’s bloodshed.

Rishi Sunak
The MP had written to the Prime Minister with the demands (Frank Augstein/PA)

Downing Street said that the MP for Peterborough has been asked to leave his job as a parliamentary private secretary for breaking rank.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Paul Bristow has been asked to leave his post in Government following comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.”

Much has been made of the splits in Labour over Sir Keir Starmer’s position on the conflict between Israel and Gaza but the sacking is evidence of Tory divisions too.

Mr Bristow’s letter, dated Thursday, appears to have been deleted from his website but remains on Facebook.

He wrote that he is “deeply briefed by the heart-breaking and devastating humanitarian crisis” unfolding in Gaza, having spoken with constituents and meeting with the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council.

The MP said he welcomed Mr Sunak calling for what he has termed “specific pauses” in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, home to more than two million people.

But Mr Bristow added: “A permanent ceasefire would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid (to) reach the people who need it the most.

“The brutal Hamas attacks against innocent civilians are unforgivable.

“Hostages need to be released.

“It is challenging to understand how the present strategy of bombing Gaza will lead to the release of hostages.”

He accompanied an image of the letter on social media saying that Palestinians should not “suffer collective punishment for the crimes of Hamas” – action which could be deemed a war crime.