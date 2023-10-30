Nigel Farage ‘giving very serious consideration’ to joining I’m A Celebrity

Nigel Farage has said he is giving an offer to join the line-up of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “very serious consideration”.

The former Ukip and Brexit Party leader, 59, said he has turned down requests since 2016, but has been in contractual talks over the last couple of days with the ITV show about entering the jungle.

On his GB News show on Monday Farage said he was considering it this time round as he feels he might be able to “connect” with a younger audience.

Lots to talk about on @GBNEWS at 7pm… pic.twitter.com/SzolFmdMSJ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 30, 2023

He said: “Several times since 2016 I’ve had I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV saying to me ‘Come into the jungle’.

“And they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so, and I have always thought ‘No, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do’.

The politician-turned-TV presenter said the show has approached him again this year but that “unlike previous years” he is “giving it very, very serious consideration”.

Farage said: “Well, you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme.

“These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures.

“And actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.

“They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions.

“So in my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience because goodness me they all watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

He added that he feels there are “downsides” to him doing the show but said he would give an “absolute definitive answer within the next 48 hours”.

A spokesman for the show said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line-up in due course.”

Aside from his time in politics, Farage has made a career as a presenter on GB News and has appeared on BBC comedy panel show Have I Got News For You and various talk shows.

Political figures have had mixed results competing on the programme.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series, while Nadine Dorries, who was culture secretary under Boris Johnson, was eliminated by the public first in 2012.

Both lost the Conservative whip, which means sitting as an independent in the House of Commons, for taking part in the show.

Ms Dorries later had it returned and apologised in Parliament over the fee she was paid for appearing.

Matt Hancock came third in the 2022 series (Aaron Chown/PA)

Former MPs including Edwina Currie in 2014, Lembit Opik in 2010 and Robert Kilroy-Silk in 2008 have also been on the show.

The Sun has claimed that former prime minister Liz Truss, who resigned last year, and her briefly-serving chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, are also being considered for the jungle.

Other rumoured contestants include This Morning star Josie Gibson and Love Island star Olivia Attwood, who competed last year but had to head home early.

Attwood, 32, was forced to withdraw after a routine blood test showed she had low sodium and potassium levels, while also flagging anaemia.

There has also been speculation that Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson could also be a campmate, after his partner Zara McDermott competed in the latest Strictly Come Dancing series.

Other celebrities who might be in the new series include jockey Frankie Dettori, weather presenter Alex Beresford and former The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen.

The show will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year with long-term hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly fronting it.