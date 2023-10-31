What is London’s ultra low emission zone and how does it affect drivers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

What is London’s ultra low emission zone and how does it affect drivers?

By Press Association
London’s ultra low emission zone was launched in April 2019 to help clean up the city’s air (Yui Mok/PA)
The expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) is affecting tens of thousands of drivers in the capital each day.

Here, the PA news agency answers 12 key questions about the scheme.

A Ulez sign
The scheme aims to raise air quality (Yui Mok/PA)

– When and why was the Ulez created?

It was launched in April 2019 to help clean up London’s air.

– What area was previously covered?

Everywhere within the North and South Circular roads.

– How significant was the expansion?

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the zone to cover all London boroughs from August 29.

Ulez map
(PA Graphics)

– How many vehicles are affected?

Transport for London (TfL) said the proportion of vehicles that comply with the emissions standards in the expanded area has increased from 85% in May 2022 to 95%.

Around 60,000 vehicle owners a day are being hit by the fee.

– How bad is air quality in the capital?

An estimated 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year from conditions related to air pollution, according to Mr Khan.

– How does the Ulez work?

It disincentivises drivers from using the most polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee for entering the zone.

– How much is the fee?

The charge for vehicles that do not comply with minimum emissions standards is £12.50 for cars, smaller vans and motorbikes.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan says the scheme is ‘transformational’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lorries, buses, coaches and heavy vans that are non-compliant are charged £100 under the separate low emission zone scheme, which already covers most of London.

– How do I avoid the fee when driving in the zone?

Ensure your vehicle meets the minimum emissions standards.

For petrol cars that means those generally first registered after 2005.

Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are also exempt from the charge.

– When does the Ulez operate?

All day, every day, except Christmas Day.

– How soon after a journey do I need to pay?

You have until midnight at the end of the third day following the journey.

A London bus
TfL says all revenue is reinvested into running and improving London’s transport network (PA)

– Where does the money go?

TfL says all revenue is reinvested into running and improving the capital’s transport network, such as expanding bus routes in outer London.

– What happens if I do not pay?

You may receive a penalty charge notice of £160, reduced to £80 for early payment.