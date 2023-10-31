Second £300 cost-of-living payment rolled out ahead of winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second £300 cost-of-living payment rolled out ahead of winter

By Press Association
More than eight million households across the UK will receive the second of up to three cost-of-living payments (PA)
Hard-up households across the UK are set to receive a second £300 cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.

The payment will be made to people in receipt of certain benefits, including universal credit, and will be paid directly into their bank accounts.

More than eight million households across the UK will receive the second of up to three cost-of-living payments, totalling up to £900 through 2023 and 2024.

The payments are tax-free, do not contribute towards the benefit cap, and do not impact on existing benefits.

A further cost-of-living payment is due to be made to eligible households next spring.

As the payments were rolled out, Rishi Sunak said: “I know that winter can be a particularly challenging period for many families across the country.

“That’s why we have put in place a package of immediate support for vulnerable households over the coming months.”

As he laid out plans to ease living costs, the Prime Minister also claimed that a recent decision to extend the £2 bus cap for all journeys in areas of England outside of London was made possible by the decision to cancel the northern leg of HS2.

“We are lowering travel costs through the bus fare cap, which we are able to do because of our long-term decision to cancel phase 2 of HS2,” Mr Sunak said.

But Labour said Mr Sunak had made a “reheated announcement” about the funding, which was first detailed earlier this year.

Darren Jones, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “Thirteen years of Tory chaos and instability have damaged our economy – and it’s working people who are paying the price in sky-high bills and soaring mortgage repayments.

“Our country has enormous potential, but Rishi Sunak doesn’t have what it takes to turn around our ailing economy and improve family finances.

“Labour will grow our economy by investing in Britain to boost wages, bring down bills and make people in all parts of the country better off.”