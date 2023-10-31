Sunak puts economy and public safety at heart of King’s Speech plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak puts economy and public safety at heart of King’s Speech plans

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Cabinet meeting in number 10 Downing Street (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Rishi Sunak said his Government remained “ambitious” as he laid out plans for the King’s Speech which is expected to set the tone for a general election next year.

The Prime Minister opened a meeting of his Cabinet by saying the speech would focus on measures to “grow the economy, to strengthen society and to keep people safe”.

The King is expected to open the new session of Parliament on Tuesday November 7, the first time he will have done so as monarch.

Mr Sunak, who has been in office for just over a year, said the last session of Parliament had been “historic”, pointing to legislation including: the Illegal Migration Act – to make progress on “stopping the boats”; the Retained EU Law Act for “seizing the opportunities of Brexit”; the Online Safety Act and the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act, as key new laws.

“But we’re not stopping there, we will keep demonstrating to the country that we are ambitious for what we want to achieve,” he told his senior ministers.

“In the new session we will see a range of Bills that will deliver on what we want to do, and that’s going to be to grow the economy, to strengthen society and to keep people safe.”

Mr Sunak said the Government’s plan would “demonstrate clearly that we are taking the right long-term decisions to build a better future for everyone”.

He said the state opening of Parliament would be “a big occasion, not least because it’s the first King’s Speech in 70-odd years”.

Although Charles delivered the speech at the last state opening of Parliament in May 2022, he was doing so in place of his mother, the late Queen.

The King’s Speech will set out the legislative programme for the next session of Parliament, but it will also give an indication of Mr Sunak’s priorities ahead of the general election.

He is expected to go to the country in 2024, although an election does not have to be held until January 2025.