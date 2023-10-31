Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020 – Cummings message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnson didn’t think Covid was a ‘big deal’ in March 2020 – Cummings message

By Press Association
Boris Johnson did not think coronavirus was a ‘big deal’ as he focused on other concerns just weeks before the first lockdown, his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, wrote at the time (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Boris Johnson did not think coronavirus was a “big deal” as he focused on other concerns just weeks before the first lockdown, Dominic Cummings wrote at the time.

Mr Cummings, who was the then-prime minister’s chief adviser, messaged colleague Lee Cain saying Mr Johnson thought the main danger was talking the economy into a “slump”.

The WhatsApp message from March 3 2020 was shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday as Mr Cain, who served as No 10’s communications director, gave evidence.

Mr Cummings wrote: “He doesn’t think it’s a big deal and he doesn’t think anything can be done and his focus is elsewhere, he thinks it’ll be like swine flu and he thinks his main danger is talking (the) economy into a slump.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former Downing Street director of communications Lee Cain arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry in London (James Manning/PA)

Twenty days later, on March 23, Mr Johnson ordered the UK into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Cain told the inquiry that, in January and into early February, other things like Brexit, 5G and a Cabinet reshuffle were the focus in Downing Street.

He conceded that the Government got the assessment of the virus “wrong” before it arrived in the country in early 2020.

Under questioning from counsel to the inquiry Andrew O’Connor KC, Mr Cain said: “The view was the UK was incredibly well prepared, there had been a decade of pre-preparedness and we were amongst the best in the world to deal with a pandemic and it was being monitored closely by officials in the Department of Health.

“So I think it was quite rational at that point to think it was a departmental lead and they would continue to inform us as and when required and when it needed more attention.

“You can see it goes up the agenda in Number 10 as we move through January and into February.

“Clearly we got that assessment wrong, but I think you can see why we made the judgments that we did at the time.”

Mr Cain’s written statement noted that Mr Johnson did not attend at least four Cobra meetings, focusing on other issues and taking a two-week holiday.