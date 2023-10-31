Proposed new visitor levy ‘can be a good thing’, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposed new visitor levy ‘can be a good thing’, MSPs told

By Press Association
Introducing a new levy on overnight visitors could be a ‘good thing’, a leading figure from the City of Edinburgh Council told MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Introducing a new levy on overnight stays for visitors could be a “good thing” if it is “done in the right way”, a senior official from the City of Edinburgh Council has said.

Paul Lawrence, executive director of place for the authority, said at present the ability to “yield any revenue” from tourism in the capital was “extremely limited”.

Council leaders in Edinburgh have already signalled they will introduce a new charge for visitors, if Holyrood passes legislation to enable them to do so.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Local Government Committee are currently looking at the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill – which would allow councils to charge a fee on overnight visitor stays.

The new fee would be a percentage of visitors’ accommodation costs and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, campsites, caravan parks and boat moorings.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, previously warned the committee that any proposed charge “risks the competitiveness of the Scottish tourism industry” and could result in “reputational damage here that could be devastating for Scotland”.

However, Mr Lawrence said: “The most important thing is reputation and quality of experience, and if people have a great experience when they come to Edinburgh, our view, based on evidence, is they will come back.”

Speaking about the proposed new levy, he added: “Broadly, we think there is an acceptance this can be a good thing, if it is done in the right way.”

In Edinburgh he said councillors had “discussed it on a number of occasions and voted in favour of moving forward, subject to the legislation being enacted”.

Councillor Bill Lobban, the convener of Highland Council, said it was “fully committed” to introducing a charge if the Bill is passed by MSPs.

He told the committee it was a “logical way” to fund the infrastructure needed by tourists.

Mr Lobban said: “Tourism is our main industry, we would do nothing that impacts on that industry negatively.

“In Highland you have the best scenery in the world, some of the best food in the world, some of the best accommodation in the world.

“All of that pales into insignificance if a tourist rips a tyre off their car on a pothole or has to go to the toilet behind a bush.”

Campervans ‘really need to be included’ in the planned new visitor levy, Bill Lobban of Highland Council said (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “Tourism brings huge benefits to the area, but it brings huge costs, and to provide the best possible visitor improvement we need to fund it in some way, and this it he logical way to fund it.”

He stressed, however, that those in campervans should be made to pay the charge, even if they are not staying in a recognised campsite.

As the legislation stands, campers and motorhomes staying on campsites would have to pay the proposed charge, but wild campers and those who park motorhomes overnight in a lay-by or carpark would not.

Mr Lobban said: “We have to find some way of including campervans in the process.”

He told how the number of campervans visiting the Highlands had increased by 33% between 2021 and 2022, with numbers having “increased even further in 2023”.

He said it was “almost inconceivable” that those vans in registered sites would have to pay while people who park in “lay-bys by the side of the street” would not.

Fergus Murray, head of development and economic growth at Argyll and Bute Council, similarly stressed the need to be “mindful of, in terms of motorhomes and how would they be captured into the visitor levy if they don’t actually make use of official facilities”.

He told MSPs: “Maybe we have to look at being stricter in terms of where we guide people to stay in our communities.”