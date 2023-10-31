More than 11,500 wait longer than 24 hours in A&E since start of 2022

More than 11,500 people in Scotland have waited at least a day in A&E since the beginning of 2022, new figures have shown.

A freedom of information request by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) showed 6,918 people waited that long in 2022 while 4,603 were recorded up to August of this year, totalling 11,521.

The 2022 figure represents an increase of 126 times when compared to the pre-pandemic level of 55 in 2019.

The total for this year so far is 209 times higher than the 2019 figure of 22 during the same period.

Dr John-Paul Loughrey, of RECM Scotland, said the figures were “completely unacceptable”.

Whilst this is a post pandemic phenomenon, the build up of hospital occupancy and dwindling bed base has been far longer in the making – Covid just accelerated us past tipping point. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/995nYbwMEA — VP_Scotland_RCEM (@VP_Scot_RCEM) October 31, 2023

“While the data themselves are not surprising – every day we see appalling numbers of people facing long waits for care – what is shocking is the speed and scale of the increase in these waits in just a few years,” he said.

“No-one should wait for 12 hours in an A&E, let alone 24 hours. It is completely unacceptable.

“Long waits are distressing for patients, especially the vulnerable, the elderly and those facing a mental health crisis.

“We know delays are associated with patient harm and increased mortality.

“The Government cannot ignore the fact that 24 hours in A&E has become reality and emergency care is not functioning as it should.”

Dr Loughrey went on to say the winter plan laid out by the Scottish Government last week was “disappointing”, owing to the fact there was no spending pledged for increasing hospital beds or retaining staff and called for “meaningful action” to avoid the issues experienced last winter.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said that performance at A&E was “not where it needs to be” and that work is ongoing to bring numbers down.

“Our winter plan will support boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and our £12 million expansion of Hospital at Home will ensure people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, to help reduce pressure on our emergency departments,” he added.

“Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance.

“To address this, the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

“As a result, our significant investment of over £15 million, an additional 1,000 nurses, midwives and allied health professional from overseas have joined NHS Scotland in the last two years to bolster our existing workforce this winter.

“Our £50 million funding for the Scottish Ambulance Service will help tackle increased demand and support ongoing recruitment – this investment will help reduce the need for people to go to hospital.”

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the Scottish Government must “get a grip now” on the issues facing emergency departments, describing the figures as “atrocious”.

“My thoughts are with those who have suffered these intolerable waits, which we know has led to needless deaths,” he added.

“The crisis in A&E on the SNP’s watch is utterly terrifying and only growing more dangerous with each passing week.”

The revelations come as the latest figures show the proportion of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E is at its highest level since March.

In the week to October 22, 5.8% of people – a total of 1,281 – attending Scotland’s emergency departments waited more than half a day.

The figure rose from 4.1% the previous week and the last time it was higher was in March when 6.5% of people waited that long.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said performance is not where it needs to be (Robert Perry/PA)

In the same week, 65.1% were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged at emergency departments, dropping from 66% the week before, the figures showed.

The statistics represent the worst since May, when 64.3% were seen within four hours in the week up to May 14, and it has only risen above 70% in a single week once.

The proportion of people seen within eight hours (12.6%) was also the worst since early April.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of people are seen within four hours.

Responding, the Health Secretary again said performance was “not where it needs to be”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie described the figures as “atrocious”, adding: “That over 2,700 patients waited over eight hours in A&E is simply appalling.

“We are not yet in winter, but A&E departments are already in chaos despite the heroic efforts of NHS staff.

“Warm words from Michael Matheson simply won’t cut it any more. NHS staff need support now.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “A&E waiting times hitting their worst level since May should set alarms going in the Scottish Government.

“A&E waits did not get close to the 95% target over the summer when waits are typically shorter and now as we head into winter waits are worsening from an even lower starting point than normal.”