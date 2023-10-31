Europe could face stiff competition from China for shipped gas this winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Europe could face stiff competition from China for shipped gas this winter

By Press Association
Chilled liquid gas can be transported by ship (Gareth Fuller/PA)
European countries will leave themselves open to gas shortages this winter if they expect a repeat of the high temperatures and low competition the continent enjoyed last year, a new report has warned.

Energy consultancy Cornwall Insight said that demand for gas in China had increased by about 6% so far this year.

Last year China was still going through Covid-19 lockdowns, pushing down the country’s economy and its thirst for energy.

It meant there was less competition as European countries cast around for an alternative to the Russian pipeline gas which was shut off as the Kremlin decided to try to conquer Kyiv in February 2022.

National Grid Grain LNG site
The UK has several dropping-off points for LNG ships, including a site in Grain, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Most of the world’s gas is moved by pipeline. But there are also ships that cool down gas so much that it becomes liquid – so called liquid natural gas – and transport it around the world.

But this year Europe will have to compete with the added demand from China for this liquid natural gas (LNG) and it could face weather that is colder than last year’s rather mild winter, which could turn up demand.

“In a landscape of increasing global competition, Europe’s LNG supply faces growing uncertainty,” said Dr Matthew Chadwick, lead research analyst at Cornwall Insight.

“A multitude of factors, from weather patterns to surging demand in Asia, leave Europe open to potential gas shortages if it places its faith in another high-temperature, low-competition winter.”

He called on Europeans to sign long-term contracts, rather than just buy the LNG as it is needed.

“As China’s economic recovery drives up gas demand and worldwide events send prices skyrocketing, Europe can no longer cling to the illusion of on-demand LNG.

“To secure gas supply this winter, they must make a concerted effort to shred their reliance on short-term, risky LNG purchases.

“It is crucial they focus on building strong partnerships, improving infrastructure and securing supply chains, so Europe can safeguard its energy security while working towards its longer-term decarbonisation goals.”