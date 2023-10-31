NHS Scotland hailed for ‘positive example’ of menstrual health policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Scotland hailed for ‘positive example’ of menstrual health policy

By Press Association
NHS Scotland has introduced a new menopause and menstrual health policy (Jeff Moore/PA)
Scotland’s largest employer has introduced a new policy to help women going through the menopause or suffering from menstrual difficulties.

NHS Scotland has launched its menopause and menstrual health workplace policy – with women’s health minister Jenni Minto hailing it as a “positive example”.

The Scottish Government minister added she hoped the move would lead to “equivalent efforts” from across the public, private and charitable sector.

The NHS in Scotland employs a total of 181,723 staff across the country, figures from the end of March 2023 showed, and of those 77% are women.

The new policy will mean affected women can have access to washroom facilities, as well as flexible breaks and working hours.

Women’s health minister Jenni Minto welcomed the new policy (Jane Barlow/PA)

They will also be able to access period products and to take their own pain medication, as well as being given somewhere suitable to store them.

Ms Minto said: “It’s important to foster a culture of awareness and compassionate management in the workplace so women feel confident and comfortable in raising issues around their menopause or menstrual health.

“NHS Scotland’s policy will recommend a number of measures that will make work life easier such as flexible breaks and working arrangements.

“This is a positive example of an employer taking proactive steps to reduce barriers to women’s health in the workplace and we hope it promotes equivalent efforts across the public, private and third sectors.”

The new policy is based on recommendations from a study of NHS employees carried out by Professor Kathleen Riach, who said: “NHS Scotland’s new menopause and menstrual health workplace policy marks a vital step in ensuring all employees are valued, supported and recognised as an integral part of the country’s workforce, no matter their age or stage of their reproductive lives.

“Healthier women mean a healthier economy.

“By identifying and scaling some of the best practice currently existing across the NHS Scotland workforce, as well as introducing new evidence-based practises, this policy will ensure the menstrual status of women is no barrier to jobs and careers in healthcare.”