What does the XL bully ban mean for owners of the breed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What does the XL bully ban mean for owners of the breed?

By Press Association
XL bully dogs are to be banned by the Government from New Year’s Eve (Jacob King/PA)
XL bully dogs are to be banned by the Government from New Year’s Eve (Jacob King/PA)

XL bully dogs are set to be banned by the Government, but what does this mean for owners?

The breed has been at the centre of a public outcry following a number of high-profile attacks.

Last month, 52-year-old Ian Price, from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two American XL bullies, while, last November, Jack Lis, 10, was killed by one of the dogs at a friend’s house in South Wales.

The ban, which will come into force on New Year’s Eve, aims to prevent further incidents like these from happening.

Dog attacks
Jack Lis died after being mauled by an XL bully dog (Family handout/South Wales Police/PA)

– What is an XL bully dog?

The dog is a variant of the American bully dog, which can come in a variety of sizes, with XL bully dogs bred to be particularly large.

An official definition of the breed has now been published by the Government, with features including a “heavy, large and broad” head and a “blocky or slightly squared” muzzle.

It is also described as being “heavily muscled” with a “large, blocky body giving the impression of great power for size”, and a glossy, smooth and close coat.

– What does the ban mean for owners?

From December 31, it will be illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray in England and Wales.

After this date, the dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

The Government recommends that owners start training their dogs to wear a muzzle and walk on a lead before the new rules come into effect.

XL bully breeders have also been advised to stop mating the dogs ahead of the ban.

XL bully dogs protest
Owners of XL bully dogs have protested against the ban (Jacob King/PA)

– What will owners of XL bully dogs have to do?

By February 1 2024, owners are expected to have registered their XL bullies on the index of exempted dogs.

From that date it will be illegal to own an XL bully that is not registered on the index.

The dogs must also be microchipped and neutered, with animals under a year old given until the end of 2024 to be neutered while older dogs must be neutered by June.

– Will owners face criminal sanctions?

XL bully owners who fail to register their dogs on the index face a criminal record and an unlimited fine. Their dog could also be seized.

– What if an XL bully owner does not want to keep their dog?

Owners have the option to have their dog put down by a vet, with the Government providing compensation for those who choose this option.

– What other dogs are covered by the Act?

Other dogs covered by the Dangerous Dogs Act include pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosas, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brazilieros.