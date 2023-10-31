Death rates in poorest areas almost twice as high as the richest – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death rates in poorest areas almost twice as high as the richest – report

By Press Association
Death rates for people in Scotland’s most deprived areas are almost double those in the least deprived (Danny Lawson/PA)
Death rates in Scotland’s most deprived areas are almost twice as high as those in the most affluent,  according to a new report.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) report shows for 2022 the death rate in the poorest areas was 1.8 times higher than that of the least deprived areas.

For drug-related deaths, this gap climbs to 15.9 times higher, for alcohol-specific deaths it is 4.3 times higher and for probable suicides 2.6 times higher.

The gap for drug-related deaths has widened in the past two decades, from around 10 times higher in the least deprived areas compared to most deprived in the early 2000s.

In the same period, the ratio for alcohol-specific deaths has generally fallen since a high of 8.7 in 2002 while the ratio for people believed to have taken their own lives has dipped slightly in the past two decades.

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures should be a “source of shame” for the Scottish Government.

Julie Ramsay, NRS head of demographic statistics, said: “2022 saw the largest year-on-year decrease in drug misuse deaths on record but it was still 3.7 times as high as it was in 2000.

“People in the most deprived areas were almost 16 times as likely to die from drug misuse as those in the least deprived.”

The Scotland’s Population report also examined life expectancy trends and found improvements made in the past 40 years in overall life expectancy have stalled in the past decade and, more recently, started to reverse.

NRS said the recent fall in life expectancy was “mainly due to Covid-19” but in the past decade the high level of drug-related deaths combined with rising deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and a slowdown in the decrease in coronary heart disease deaths, have all contributed to a stall in life expectancy improvements.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These figures should be a source of shame for the SNP government.

“They are full of warm words on supporting our most deprived areas, but the reality is a record of overwhelming failure.

“My thoughts are with all those families across Scotland who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

“On the SNP’s watch, it is clearer than ever that your life chances are determined by where you grow up, which should never be the case.”

He said the gap in drug death rates is “utterly disgraceful” and pushed his party’s Right to Recovery Bill, which would enshrine in law the right for people to require drug treatment to access it.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost a loved one.

“Scotland’s communities experience health, quality of life and even life expectancy differently across our society.

“We will continue to work with our partners, including Public Health Scotland and National Records of Scotland, to understand what is needed at a national and regional level to support local, preventative action to drive improvements in population health and to tackle inequalities.”

She said the Scottish Government is doing “everything within our powers to tackle drugs deaths”, is developing a dementia strategy delivery plan and is taking action to minimise preventable heart disease.