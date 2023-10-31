Death rates in poorest areas almost twice as high as the richest – report

Death rates in Scotland’s most deprived areas are almost twice as high as those in the most affluent, according to a new report.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) report shows for 2022 the death rate in the poorest areas was 1.8 times higher than that of the least deprived areas.

For drug-related deaths, this gap climbs to 15.9 times higher, for alcohol-specific deaths it is 4.3 times higher and for probable suicides 2.6 times higher.

The gap for drug-related deaths has widened in the past two decades, from around 10 times higher in the least deprived areas compared to most deprived in the early 2000s.

In the same period, the ratio for alcohol-specific deaths has generally fallen since a high of 8.7 in 2002 while the ratio for people believed to have taken their own lives has dipped slightly in the past two decades.

The Scottish Conservatives said the figures should be a “source of shame” for the Scottish Government.

Julie Ramsay, NRS head of demographic statistics, said: “2022 saw the largest year-on-year decrease in drug misuse deaths on record but it was still 3.7 times as high as it was in 2000.

“People in the most deprived areas were almost 16 times as likely to die from drug misuse as those in the least deprived.”

The Scotland’s Population report also examined life expectancy trends and found improvements made in the past 40 years in overall life expectancy have stalled in the past decade and, more recently, started to reverse.

NRS said the recent fall in life expectancy was “mainly due to Covid-19” but in the past decade the high level of drug-related deaths combined with rising deaths from dementia and Alzheimer’s, and a slowdown in the decrease in coronary heart disease deaths, have all contributed to a stall in life expectancy improvements.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “These figures should be a source of shame for the SNP government.

“They are full of warm words on supporting our most deprived areas, but the reality is a record of overwhelming failure.

“My thoughts are with all those families across Scotland who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

“On the SNP’s watch, it is clearer than ever that your life chances are determined by where you grow up, which should never be the case.”

He said the gap in drug death rates is “utterly disgraceful” and pushed his party’s Right to Recovery Bill, which would enshrine in law the right for people to require drug treatment to access it.

Drugs and alcohol policy minister Elena Whitham said: “My thoughts and condolences are with all those who have lost a loved one.

“Scotland’s communities experience health, quality of life and even life expectancy differently across our society.

“We will continue to work with our partners, including Public Health Scotland and National Records of Scotland, to understand what is needed at a national and regional level to support local, preventative action to drive improvements in population health and to tackle inequalities.”

She said the Scottish Government is doing “everything within our powers to tackle drugs deaths”, is developing a dementia strategy delivery plan and is taking action to minimise preventable heart disease.