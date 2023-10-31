Court of Session finds Glasgow’s low emission zone to be lawful

A low emission zone (LEZ) in Glasgow has been deemed lawful and proportionate by the Court of Session after a car mechanic lodged a petition for a judicial review of the scheme.

The legal challenge was initially brought about by William Paton, owner of Paton’s Accident Repair Centre in the Townhead area of the city, after he discovered his business sat within the boundary of the LEZ and that motorists driving into his garage for repairs would be fined if their vehicles did not comply with the LEZ.

Following a two-day hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Lady Poole ruled on Tuesday that the petitioner’s grounds of challenge to the LEZ were “not well founded”.

The LEZ came into effect on June 1 2023 and all vehicles entering the city centre must be compliant with emission standards or face a fine.

Mr Paton’s lawyers, Hilson Moran LLP, had presented two expert reports in support of his claims that compliance with air quality objectives will continue to be achieved without the implementation of the LEZ scheme.

Lady Poole found this was based on two readings from the city’s Hope Street from 2021 which were not based on statutory guidance for modelling or implementing the LEZ, which Glasgow City Council did follow.

The judgment stated: “The petitioner’s expert opinion provides little assistance to the court because it did not use the methodology set out in statutory guidance.”

Mr Paton argued the LEZ would have a knock-on effect on his business because he would have to reject customers whose vehicles were not compliant and that he would lose around £1.5 million to £2 million as a result of the policy.

The court found that Glasgow’s LEZ scheme is proportionate and represents a fair balance of interests.

Glasgow City Council will continue the use of the LEZ scheme as a result of the ruling.

Councillor Angus Millar, city convener for transport and climate, said: “Today’s decision reflects that Glasgow’s low emission zone is an important public health measure aimed at bringing down harmful levels of air pollution within the city centre after decades of unacceptable non-compliance with legal standards.

“A strong and substantial body of work underpinned our decision to roll out the LEZ and we’ve always had the utmost confidence in the lawfulness and proportionality of the scheme given its clear, scientific evidence base.

“We know from pre-enforcement modelling that the vast majority of vehicles driving into the zone already meet the emission standards and are entirely unaffected by the scheme, however everyone benefits from cleaner air.

“Today’s ruling by the court means we can continue in our commitment to improving air quality to create a safer and more pleasant environment for everyone who lives or spends time in Glasgow city centre.”

Speaking on behalf of Mr Paton, Jack Irvine, spokesman for the LEZ Fightback team, said: “The LEZ Fightback team are clearly very disappointed and somewhat surprised the judgment was arrived at so speedily.

“William Paton and the team will consider their position.

“The war on motorists is relentless and apart from the fact that the pollution levels are well within acceptable levels, we all feel that Glasgow City Council and the SNP/Green alliance seem determined to turn the city into a ghost town.”