Women released on bail as police investigate Hamas paraglider images

By Press Association
Pro-Palestine marches have taken place across the UK (Peter Morrison/PA)
Two women arrested after the Metropolitan Police shared pictures of protesters with images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine rally have been released on bail.

Social media footage of a protest in Whitehall on October 14 showed a pair of women with the image taped to their tops, while a third held a placard with it.

Two women, aged 29 and 44, came forward after recognising themselves in the pictures, which were widely shared, the Met Police said.

A man holding a placard with the words 'I fully support Hamas' on it
They were arrested on suspicion of inviting support for a proscribed organisation and have since been released on bail until November.

Hamas, which is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7 which left more than 1,000 Israelis dead.

Police are still looking for the third woman seen with the image of a paraglider on her top, as well as a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas”, during a protest on Bond Street on October 21.

Police are still searching for a third woman (Met Police/PA)

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “My officers are working night and day with our colleagues across the country to investigate suspected terrorism offences committed in the real world and online.

“I am grateful to the public who have reported information to us and I urge anyone who has information about the man and woman we are still seeking to please let us know. If the people in the pictures recognise themselves, I urge them to come forward so we can speak with them.”

Anyone who knows who these people are or has information that could help the investigation is asked to report it online at

gov.uk/ACT

or by calling 0800 789 321.