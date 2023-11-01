Majority of teachers believe Ofsted inspections are inaccurate – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Majority of teachers believe Ofsted inspections are inaccurate – report

By Press Association
A poll, commissioned by the Beyond Ofsted inquiry, found that nearly two in three teachers did not think the outcome of their most recent Ofsted inspection accurately reflected their school (Ben Birchall/PA)
A poll, commissioned by the Beyond Ofsted inquiry, found that nearly two in three teachers did not think the outcome of their most recent Ofsted inspection accurately reflected their school (Ben Birchall/PA)

The majority of teachers believe Ofsted inspections are inaccurate, a survey suggests.

More than nine in 10 (92%) teachers surveyed agreed that Ofsted is not a “reliable and trusted arbiter of standards”, according to a report by an inquiry into the future of school inspection.

The poll, commissioned by the Beyond Ofsted inquiry, found that nearly two in three (62%) teachers did not think the outcome of their most recent inspection accurately reflected their school.

Even in schools judged to be “good” or “outstanding”, the majority (58%) of teachers did not think the rating from the education watchdog was fair.

The Beyond Ofsted inquiry was launched in April amid calls for the inspectorate to revamp its school ratings system – which uses one-word judgments – following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Work-related suicide
A photograph of headteacher Ruth Perry attached to the railings of John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Her family say Ms Perry took her own life after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating to its lowest over safeguarding concerns.

Her death is the subject of an inquest due to start at the end of this month.

The survey, of 6,708 teachers in England between March and May, found that 89% disagreed with the statement that Ofsted inspections are “a valid method of monitoring performance and holding schools to account”.

The study, which was carried out by UCL Institute of Education researchers and funded by the National Education Union (NEU), found that nearly three in four (74%) respondents described their experience with Ofsted as negative.

Lord Jim Knight, chair of Beyond Ofsted and a former schools minister, said: “The strength of feeling about the failings of the current system is clearly universal across the teaching profession.

“Our aim is to identify what is needed to make it fairer and more effective.”

The inquiry, which was set up to develop a set of principles for underpinning a better inspection system and proposals for an alternative approach, will publish its recommendations later this month.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “The current inspection regime is a blunt instrument which fails to engage with the realities in schools.

“Ofsted’s four stark grades are clearly inadequate and cannot take into account the unique context a particular school may face, and its achievements within that context. The way we inspect schools needs to change.”

Tom Middlehurst, inspection specialist for the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “This research could hardly be more damning and shows that new chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver has a mountain to climb in building trust in the inspection system when he starts his term of office in January.

“The key action needed is removal of the use of blunt, single-phrase judgments which are punitive and counterproductive; ensuring greater consistency among inspection teams – because at the moment schools and colleges feel inspections are a lottery; and establishing an independent review process which has the power to overturn judgments.”

In June, Ofsted announced changes to improve inspection arrangements and reduce pressures on teachers and school leaders following the death of Ms Perry.

Last week, Sir Michael Wilshaw, who was head of Ofsted between 2012 and 2016, told MPs that the watchdog’s one-word judgments need “to go”.

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “Children only get one chance at education, and inspection helps make sure that education standards are high for all children.

“After every inspection, no matter what the outcome, we ask schools whether they believe the inspection will help them improve. Nine out of 10 say it will.

“We work constructively with schools, in the best interests of their pupils.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Ofsted has a crucial role driving up standards and ensuring children are safe in school.

“We have a rigorous inspection regime which considers a wide range of different factors, including test assessment and exam results, when determining how schools are graded and provide parents with the confidence they need to choose the right school for their child.

“It is crucial that the accountability arrangements continue to develop and evolve, and we remain committed to working with Ofsted to do this.”