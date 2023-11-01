Who is and is not coming to the AI Safety Summit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is and is not coming to the AI Safety Summit?

By Press Association
According to the Government’s published list, 27 governments will be present at the summit (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The UK is hoping to cement its place as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) when it hosts the first AI Safety Summit, which opens at Bletchley Park on Wednesday.

The Government hopes to use the two-day event to push for an international statement about the nature of AI risks, giving the first globally agreed response to the technology.

But a lot of focus has been on who the Government is able to get to the summit in the first place, with Downing Street forced to deny it was being snubbed by world leaders after it was confirmed US President Joe Biden would not attend.

Vilnius Nato summit
US President Joe Biden will not attend the AI Safety Summit (Paul Ellis/PA)

The White House has confirmed that US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the summit for one day, on the Thursday, rather than Mr Biden, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also believed to be unlikely to show up.

Downing Street has also been forced to defend its decision to invite China, arguing that it was important to invite all the world leaders in AI.

According to the Government’s published list, 27 governments will be present at the summit, although who from each country is attending has not been disclosed.

The list shows Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Ukraine, the UAE and the United States will all be among the attending governments.

In addition, executives from tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Samsung and Sony are confirmed to attend, alongside AI firms including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

Elon Musk’s new start-up, xAI, will also be present, and the SpaceX, Tesla and X owner will stream a conversation with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday night, after the summit’s conclusion.

The European Commission and United Nations have also been named on the confirmed attendees list.