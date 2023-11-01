Scottish GDP down 0.3% in second quarter

GDP in Scotland dropped by 0.3% in the second quarter of this year, new figures show.

The Scottish Government statistics reveal the drop between April and June, compared to growth of 0.2% in the previous quarter.

They also show an estimated 0.1% increase in August, which followed a 0.2% rise in July.

Output dropped 0.1% in the second quarter, the figures show, with the production sector declining 1.9%.

This was offset somewhat by 0.8% growth in the construction sector.

In 2022, GDP grew by 5.2%, the figures suggest, compared to 9.2% in 2021 and a pandemic-induced fall of 12% in 2020.

Last year, GDP per head – excluding North Sea oil revenue – in Scotland sat at £34,457, and £38,622 per person when oil and gas was included.

Elsewhere, the household saving ratio – a measure which calculates both the amount households do not spend on consumption and their equity in pensions funds – rose from 4.5% during the same quarter last year to 4.9%.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the Government is ‘doing everything possible’ to support businesses (PA)

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “These figures demonstrate the resilience of the Scottish economy against the extremely challenging circumstances faced by countries around the world.

“But, as highlighted by our Consumer Sentiment Index, the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact household and businesses’ ability to spend, which in turn affects the wider economy.

“Scottish businesses also continue to suffer due to the effect Brexit has had on supply chains, trade and the free movement of people, which has in turn had a significant impact on businesses in terms of staffing.

“I am not content with minimal growth levels for Scotland as part of the UK when our European neighbours have recently had much stronger growth than us.

“When analysis shows they – as similarly-sized independent nations – have fairer, more productive and faster growing economies, we have to ask why not Scotland? That is the level of ambition this Government has for Scotland.

“By focusing on the principles of equality, opportunity and community, an independent Scotland can build a fair, green and growing economy.

“Ultimately, this crisis has been worsened by the UK Government’s handling of the economy. We are doing everything possible with the powers currently available to us to support businesses.

“That is why our New Deal for Business Group to reset the relationship between Government and industry is focusing on co-designing policies that will have a positive impact on the day-to-day operations of business.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “While this month’s figures indicate a resilient economy, we are still absolutely committed to halving inflation to achieve sustained long-term growth.

“Not only are we encouraging trade and boosting investment with more than £2.5 billion invested directly into all parts of Scotland, we also continue to help families with the cost of living, with the second of three £300 payments going out from this week to those who need it most.

“The UK has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic and we will continue to prioritise growing the economy for the benefit of people all over the UK.”