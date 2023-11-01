Sexual harassment and bullying widespread and normalised in Red Arrows – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sexual harassment and bullying widespread and normalised in Red Arrows – report

By Press Association
The Red Arrows fly over ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sexual harassment and bullying were “widespread and normalised” in the RAF’s Red Arrows display team, a report looking into the unit’s “toxic culture” has found.

A non-statutory inquiry, launched in 2021, found that harassment was directed predominantly towards women and would have created an “intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment”.

In some instances, women were treated as “property” by individuals or by a squadron – and some formed groups known as “shark watch” to protect themselves in a social gathering with male members of the display team.

According to the report, the Red Arrows had loyalty to some individuals and dismissed some of their behaviour because they “did not want to ruin someone’s career”.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, apologised and said he was “appalled” by the squadron’s behaviour.

The report added that it was highly likely women had to deal with unwanted physical contact, unwanted sexual text messages, comments about their appearance and invitations to have sex.

Two incidents of exposure of genitals were also reported to the inquiry review team – with other behaviours such as extra-marital affairs, unwanted invitations to engage in sexual activity and one case of criminal battery.

The report also said that women would go to social situations as a group and would limit the amount of alcohol they drank.

The review team said it was particularly concerned about predatory behaviour towards female personnel – with some of the reports “not treated with any seriousness” and “openly joked about”.

The actions of male personnel were dismissed by comments such as “he followed her around like a lovesick puppy”, and “I thought they were in a relationship”.

Offering his apology for the behaviour documented in the report, Sir Rich said: “I want first to say that I am sorry and offer my unreserved apologies to any individuals that were subjected to unacceptable behaviours during their association with the Red Arrows, particularly the three women who felt they had no option but to raise their complaints directly with my predecessor.

“The reports show that during the period investigated, unacceptable behaviours were widespread and ‘normalised’ on the Red Arrows.

“These included sexual harassment, bullying and an alcohol-focused culture.

“The situation was compounded by a ‘bystander culture’, meaning people did not challenge what was happening.

“The behaviours described by witnesses in the reports have no place in the Royal Air Force or anywhere else.

“The findings of the investigations are clear.

“Actions have been taken against a number of individuals, up to and including dismissal from the Service.

“I was appalled when I read the investigations’ findings.

“The behaviour of a minority of individuals has harmed the Squadron’s reputation and that of the Royal Air Force.

“Like my predecessor, I am intent on rebuilding public trust in one of our highest profile units.

“I know that the current team is working hard to do just that.

“The leadership, air and ground crews of the Red Arrows have undergone many changes since the period covered by the investigations, with few still serving on the Squadron from that time.

“I have confidence in the command and people of the current Squadron.

“More broadly, I would like to make it very clear today that, where appropriate, I will not hesitate to use the most severe sanctions available to me to deal with those whose behaviour harms others.”