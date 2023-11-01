‘Toxic’ online material examined by counter-terrorism police amid Gaza conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Toxic’ online material examined by counter-terrorism police amid Gaza conflict

By Press Association
Police are examining more than 200 piece of material posted online for potential breaches of counter-terrorism laws, Sir Mark Rowley has said (James Manning/PA)
Counter-terrorism police are examining more than 200 pieces of “toxic” material posted online amid the renewed conflict in Gaza.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told The News Agents Podcast around 250 cases were sifted from about 2,000 referrals made to police.

He said: “Some of the really toxic, concerning online material that is potentially breaching terrorism offences, they’re approaching 2,000 referrals which they’ve sifted and it’s around 250 that potentially cross terrorism boundaries and are requiring further investigation.

“So you can see the caseload is building. We have to be extra tuned to the prospect that some of those extremists will be provoked into action.”

During the interview, Sir Mark also called for the public to come together regardless of differing opinions to keep tension down.

The Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police have both faced criticism after officers were seen taking down posters of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas.

But Sir Mark said that the backlash does not help officers who are trying to keep the peace.

He told the podcast: “Those officers that get this public attention because they’re sensibly taking a Palestinian flag from a Jewish memorial or taking some of those Jewish appeal posters off a shop which is linked to people who are pro Palestinian, those officers are going out doing practical things to try and reduce tension.

“And the world is leaping on top of them and in anger and outrage. That is not going to help us police London successfully.

“We need to come together in this difficult moment regardless of different opinions rather than having this determination to stoke tension.”