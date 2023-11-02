Yousaf donates further £250,000 to aid displaced families in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Yousaf donates further £250,000 to aid displaced families in Gaza

By Press Association
The fund specifically helps people in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict (Fatima Shbair/AP)
The First Minister has pledged a further £250,000 to aid displaced Palestinians access food, water and medical supplies.

It takes the Scottish Government’s total funding to assist the relief efforts to £750,000, benefiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) flash appeal.

The fund specifically helps those in Gaza amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, with more than 670,000 people understood to currently be seeking safety in UNWRA shelters in the region.

Humza Yousaf’s in-laws, from Dundee, remain trapped in Gaza without clean drinking water and “rapidly diminishing supplies”, he said on Wednesday.

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf’s parents-in-law, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, are currently trapped in Gaza (family handout/PA)

Mr Yousaf said: “I have been repeatedly calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, but while we press this vital issue it’s important we support the Palestinian people as much as we can.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, which is why I’m pledging this additional funding to support in helping to stop the humanitarian disaster we are witnessing.

“As supplies run out in Gaza, the lives of innocent civilians are at grave risk from a lack of food, water, medical supplies and fuel.

“My thoughts remain with all of those caught in the middle of the escalating conflict in Israel and Gaza. The killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.”

The First Minister recently wrote to UK political leaders to urge them to support a ceasefire and to allow a humanitarian corridor to open.

With the Rafah crossing into Egypt now open to allow some foreign nationals to leave, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday that the UK Government is working to help as many British passport holders as possible to leave the Gaza Strip.

Marta Lorenzo, director of the UNRWA representative office for Europe, said: “Scotland is helping UNRWA provide shelter, food, medicines and water to entire families that had to flee their home.

“We are extremely grateful for the additional contribution from Scotland, demonstrating the increasingly strong support to UNRWA.”