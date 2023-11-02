Braverman agrees to work with Austria on ‘unprecedented’ migration challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Braverman agrees to work with Austria on ‘unprecedented’ migration challenge

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a bilateral meeting with Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner in Vienna (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a bilateral meeting with Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner in Vienna (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The global migration crisis is “placing an unprecedented burden” on communities and public services, Suella Braverman said as she agreed closer co-operation with Austria on the issue.

The Home Secretary and her counterpart in Vienna discussed the idea of using “safe third countries” – such as the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda – to ease pressures.

The Government is waiting for a Supreme Court ruling on its Rwanda plan, which has been mired in legal battles.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner
Home Secretary Suella Braverman with Austria’s interior minister Gerhard Karner (Stefan Rouseau/PA)

The Austrian government said it wanted to learn from the UK’s experiences.

Interior minister Gerhard Karner said: “The UK has a lot of experience when it comes to processing asylum applications outside of Europe in the future.

“That was an important theme in my meeting with the Home Secretary in Vienna because Austria can benefit from this experience.

“We will continue to make a consistent effort for the EU commission to advance and enable such procedures outside of Europe.”

The ministers committed to a joint dialogue on illegal migration, including with countries where migrants come from and pass through on their way to Europe.

They also pledged enhanced co-operation on tackling serious and organised crime and boosting cyber security, with a focus on preventing online radicalisation.

Suella Braverman visit to Vienna
Home Secretary Suella Braverman signed a joint statement on migration and security with Austria’s Gerhard Karner (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs Braverman said: “The global migration crisis is the challenge of our age, with the UK and the European continent seeing huge movements of people travelling illegally across our borders.

“This is placing an unprecedented burden on our communities and public services.

“Austria is a close ally in tackling illegal migration, and we have already begun sharing knowledge of our actions and strategies such as third country removals.

“This joint statement is a commitment to work more closely together to achieve our aims, and enhance our co-operation on a wide range of security challenges.”

In Vienna, Mrs Braverman spoke to Jewish community leaders, visited the site of 2020’s Islamist terrorist attack and paid her respects at a Holocaust memorial.