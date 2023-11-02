Rate cuts still likely in 2024 as economy feels hit from past hikes, say experts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rate cuts still likely in 2024 as economy feels hit from past hikes, say experts

By Press Association
There are signs that the jobs market is already cooling (PA)
There are signs that the jobs market is already cooling (PA)

The Bank of England has dashed hopes of a cut to interest rates any time soon, but experts said they still believe lower borrowing costs are on the cards next year as the economy falters.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said cuts were not even under consideration in the Monetary Policy Committee’s latest meeting, stressing that rates will need to remain higher for longer – and may even need to rise further if inflation fails to come back to target.

The latest forecasts in the Bank’s Monetary Policy Report show the economy is slowing after the recent near two-year run of rate hikes, with the economy skirting with a recession next year as the Bank downgraded its forecast to zero growth in 2024.

Samuel Tombs, from Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he still expects the Bank to cut rates next year, with signs that the jobs market is already cooling “considerably”.

He said: “We are sticking with our forecast that the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) will reduce Bank Rate by 75 basis points next year, with the first 25-basis-point-cut coming in May.

“Guidance based on the MPC’s forecasts – which committee members have admitted are less meaningful than usual and which are under review due to recent large errors – shouldn’t count for much.

“The MPC is currently reactive and backward-looking, and its stance will shift, potentially quickly, as the economic data change.”

Mr Tombs added that even if the Bank does cut rates modestly in 2024, monetary policy would still be effectively tightening as homeowners come off fixed deals and have to refinance at higher interest rates.

ING’s economist James Smith said the Bank appeared keen to push back against financial market expectations for two rate cuts in 2024.

He said: “As has been clear since the start of the summer, this is a central bank whose overriding goal now is to convince investors that it won’t need to cut rates for a significant period of time.

“However, we believe markets are right to be thinking about rate cuts from next summer.

UK interest rates
(PA Graphics)

“As the Bank itself acknowledges, much of the impact of past tightening is still to hit the economy.”

With inflation set to ease back sharply next year, Mr Smith said “we’re forecasting a gradual easing cycle that takes Bank Rate back to just above 3% by the middle of 2025”.

Martin Beck, EY Item Club’s chief economic adviser, said “it will be increasingly hard for the MPC to justify keeping rate cuts off the agenda”.

He is predicting the first rate cut in May next year, which would be the first for four years at that point, as inflation falls rapidly and the economy flatlines in 2024.

Mr Beck said: “The economy appears to be increasingly feeling the impact of the past rises in interest rates, with, at best, a period of stagnation likely over the next few quarters.

“On that note, the Bank of England’s latest estimate is that half of the impact of higher interest rates on the level of GDP is still to come through.”