Labour’s Jess Phillips says Israel’s war will end in ‘death and destruction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour’s Jess Phillips says Israel’s war will end in ‘death and destruction’

By Press Association
Jess Phillips has not towed the party’s line on the war (Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jess Phillips has not towed the party’s line on the war (Jessica Taylor/PA)

Labour frontbencher Jess Phillips has argued Israel’s military action against Hamas will only end in “death and destruction” as she called for the negotiation of “peaceful political solutions”.

The MP argued on Thursday that Israel’s retaliatory action on Gaza will kill tens of thousands of people and will not lead to long-term security for the Israeli people.

Her comments deepen the frontbench revolt against Sir Keir Starmer’s stance of only calling for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting, as he backs Israel’s “right to self-defence”.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has been struggling to maintain frontbench discipline (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader has been resisting calls from senior figures within his own party to demand a ceasefire as he battles to maintain discipline.

Ms Phillips, the shadow domestic violence and safeguarding minister, directly challenged the notion that Israel is defending itself by going after Hamas for its October 7 atrocity.

“I personally don’t see killing hundreds, and what will turn out to be tens of thousands of people, within a few short weeks, as a military objective that leads to any sort of long-term status of security for Israeli people,” she told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme.

“I maintain there has got to be peaceful political solutions negotiated to try and bring an end to the killing.”

The MP for Birmingham Yardley became emotional during the interview as they discussed her efforts in helping to secure the release of some of her constituents from Gaza.

“I cannot turn a blind eye, and I will not turn a blind eye to thousands, and potentially my own constituents who are currently running out of water, being collateral damage,” she said.

“It would be wrong of me to consider that, so I continue to push for political solutions. I don’t see where the military solution ends other than in death and destruction.”

She argued “whether we call it a ceasefire or whether we call it a pause… has become semantics, because it isn’t happening”.

Frontbenchers Alex Cunningham, Yasmin Qureshi and Imran Hussain are among those calling for an end to the fighting.

Sir Keir has also been at odds with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, with mayors including Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan, and with Labour-led councils across England.

In a speech defending his position on Tuesday, Sir Keir said he recognised he has to address “collective responsibility”, the principle that his shadow ministers must adopt a unified position.

“It matters and I take that duty extremely seriously, but I put it in the context of understanding what is driving people in the call for a ceasefire, which is in my judgment not the call that we should be making as things stand,” he added.

At this stage in the conflict, he argued that Hamas would be “emboldened” by a ceasefire and start preparing for future violence immediately.

A humanitarian pause is the “only credible approach” that would see “the urgent alleviation of Palestinian suffering”, Sir Keir said.