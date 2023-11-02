Civil servants discussed chickenpox Covid comparisons as late as mid-March 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil servants discussed chickenpox Covid comparisons as late as mid-March 2020

By Press Association
Sir Christopher Wormald is permanent secretary at the Department of Health (Yui Mok/PA)
The top civil servant in the Department of Health has been questioned at the Covid-19 inquiry about why he and the UK’s most powerful official were discussing how the virus was like chickenpox as late as mid-March 2020.

Sir Christopher Wormald, who remains the permanent secretary in the department and appeared before the inquiry on Thursday, was shown a message between him and Lord Sedwill dated March 12 2020.

Then-cabinet secretary Lord Sedwill said: “I don’t think PM & Co have internalised yet the distinction between minimising mortality and not trying to stop most people getting it.

“Indeed presumably like chickenpox we want people to get it and develop herd immunity before the next wave.

“We just want them not to get it all at once and preferably when it’s warn (sic) and dry etc.”

Sir Christopher responded: “Exactly right. We make the point every meeting, they don’t quite get it.”

The exchange came a matter of days before the Government moved to introduce a lockdown, amid fears about the NHS being overwhelmed by the virus.

It also came on the same day that former top adviser Dominic Cummings had complained in a WhatsApp message that Lord Sedwill had been “babbling about chickenpox”, adding “god f****** help us”.

Giving evidence to the inquiry earlier this week, Mr Cummings claimed that Lord Sedwill had told Boris Johnson: “PM, you should go on TV and should explain that this is like the old days with chickenpox and people are going to have chickenpox parties. And the sooner a lot of people get this and get it over with the better sort of thing.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Cummings responded to the evidence aired at the inquiry on Thursday.

He said: “The reason the Cabinet Secretary suggested to the PM on 12/3 to tell the country to hold chickenpox parties – and me/Ben Warner said ‘you must stop saying this’ – is the Permanent Secretary at DHSC, *in charge of ‘the plan’*, was telling him this was the f****** plan!!!

“Holy shit this is truly atrocious and explains so much.”

Sir Christopher, who was pressed by lead inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC to explain the exchange, said that it was a reference to herd immunity but argued it was “reflecting the state of the scientific advice at that point”.

He said he had been “very, very loose in my reply” and that he had at the time been following the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) advice.