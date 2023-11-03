Irish premier says Israel actions ‘more approaching revenge than self-defence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier says Israel actions ‘more approaching revenge than self-defence’

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken out over the Israel-Gaza conflict (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken out over the Israel-Gaza conflict (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said that some of Israel’s actions in Gaza were “something more approaching revenge”.

The Taoiseach reiterated his belief that Israel has a right to defend itself, and to “go after Hamas”, but said what he is “seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defence”.

He said Israel will not consider Ireland a close friend or ally as it has a different stance on Palestine than most western countries.

“I strongly believe that, like any state, Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas so that they cannot do this again,” he told Irish media in South Korea.

“But what I’m seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defence, it looks, resembles, something more approaching revenge.

“That’s not where we should be and I don’t think that’s how Israel will guarantee its future freedom and its future security.”

Mr Varadkar made the comments at the conclusion of a diplomatic mission that he and three ministers were fronting, as part of an Irish “big bang” strategy to improve relations with less-visited countries.

Taoiseach
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to the Korean DMZ (Shin hyn Kyung/PA)

More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas militants launched rockets, killed 1,400 Israeli citizens and took around 200 hostages to Gaza.

Israel has carried out a military response in the wake of the atrocities; on Friday its troops were engaged in an encirclement of Gaza City in an effort to attack Hamas’s operations in the enclave it rules.

Aid agencies are now battling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza with limited resources.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday to press for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Meanwhile, some dual nationals and injured citizens have been able to leave the war-ravaged region through Egypt’s Rafah crossing this week; around 35 Irish passport-holders remain in the territory.

On Thursday, Ireland’s president said that “collective punishment” cannot be accepted and there must be a push for verified facts in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Michael D Higgins said that those who want to uphold international law “must press for an independent verification of the facts”, and that lives lost should “not reduced to competing press releases”.

Mr Higgins said that if international law is to be upheld, the hostages should be released and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire should come into effect.