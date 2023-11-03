Sadiq Khan ‘really worried’ over legacy of Israel-Hamas conflict on young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan ‘really worried’ over legacy of Israel-Hamas conflict on young people

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

The Mayor of London has said he is “really worried” about the legacy that the Israel-Hamas conflict will leave on young people.

Sadiq Khan said he was concerned about “another generation having animus in their heart” and the “potential for more people to be radicalised” amid the conflict in the Middle East.

He added that he was also worried about a “rise of extremism” resulting from the hostilities.

The mayor was speaking after he attended workshops at County Hall in the capital on Friday morning from community projects that work to tackle discrimination and extremism.

Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “I’m really worried about the legacy of the disturbances in the Middle East – not just another generation having animus in their heart against the other, but also the potential for more people to be radicalised and the rise of extremism.”

He added: “Unfortunately, we have seen since the disturbances in the Middle East with Hamas’s outrageous actions in Israel, but also subsequently the actions in Gaza – an increase in hate crime in London.

“We know from previous disturbances in the Middle East that it does lead to an increase in antisemitism in London.”

Mr Khan said there had also been a “massive increase” in Islamophobia.

The Mayor said that it was “incredibly important” for people to report hate crime, adding that City Hall was investing “time, effort and resources in tackling hate and intolerance”.

Andy Fearn, co-executive director at Protection Approaches – which works to train Londoners to challenge prejudice and extremism, said: “What we’re seeing at the moment is not only an increase in Islamophobia and antisemitism – there’s also fear that comes with that across Jewish and Muslim communities.”

He added that Protection Approaches, which is a grantee of the Mayor’s Shared Endeavour Fund, was working to help young people challenge hateful behaviour in “safe and meaningful ways” by becoming “active bystanders”.

The Shared Endeavour Fund offers grants for organisations that support initiatives in London challenging racism, intolerance, hate, extremism and terrorism.

Other organisations that attended the workshops included Future Leaders, Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination, and Shout Out UK.