Israeli ambassador’s position is ‘now untenable’, says Sinn Fein leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Israeli ambassador’s position is ‘now untenable’, says Sinn Fein leader

By Press Association
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Irish Government to use every diplomatic mechanism available (Brian Lawless/PA)
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Irish Government to use every diplomatic mechanism available (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the position of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland is “now untenable” and said there needed to be consequences for Israel “ignoring” calls for a ceasefire.

Sinn Fein councillors had been criticised for abstaining in council votes on motions that called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from Ireland.

The change in position has been welcomed by People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who said he hoped to work with Sinn Fein to propose a Dail motion on expelling the ambassador.

Speaking in Belfast on Friday, Ms McDonald called on the Irish Government to use every diplomatic mechanism they have to “maximise pressure on Israel” to deliver a ceasefire, as the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave worsens.

More than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Hamas militants launched rockets, killed 1,400 Israeli citizens and took around 200 hostages.

As Israel retaliate with a military operation, aid agencies are now battling a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with supplies of fuel, water, medicine and food running low.

Irish Budget
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald called for consequences in Ireland if Israel ‘ignores’ calls for a ceasefire (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking at Stormont on Friday, Ms McDonald said Irish premier Leo Varadkar had “correctly” suggested that Israel’s actions went beyond self-defence and was “something more approaching revenge”.

She said the Irish Government needed “to follow the logic of their own assessment”.

“This is an offensive war against a civilian population and it needs to stop,” she said.

“As Israel turns its face away from that call for a ceasefire, as the crisis deepens and the violence becomes all the more intense, well then clearly there has to be a consequence here in Ireland.”

She added: “Israel chooses not to heed that call and therefore the position of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland is now untenable while Israel persists with this deepening violence, while they ignore the international call for a ceasefire.”

Ms McDonald said Ireland has known war and knows peace through the Good Friday Agreement, and called for a dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

“The world is shouting stop. Israel must stop. Hamas must stop. Everybody needs to stop, but Israel as the prime protagonist needs to hear the voice of the international community.”

Ms McDonald said on Friday that her party’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war was a “ceasefire from the get-go”.

“That remains our priority. I want the hell that is raining down on Gaza to stop and to stop now.

“We are duty-bound to do everything that we can to bring about that result. That remains our focus.

“The issue here is that in the course of a week, the level of fatalities has grown enormously in Gaza,” she said, adding she expected to see more deaths in the days ahead.