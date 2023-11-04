Scottish Lib Dem leader to call for tax on social media giants to be trebled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Lib Dem leader to call for tax on social media giants to be trebled

By Press Association
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is calling for a levy on social media giants to be trebled (Nick Ansell/PA)
Trebling a tax levied on social media giants could raise cash to provide “world class mental health services”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will say.

Speaking out about the “dark side of online abuse”, he will insist that social media providers should “pay” for the impact this can have on the mental health of young people.

Addressing the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Edinburgh on Saturday, he will say his party would treble the Digital Services Tax – adding  this could raise £1.5 billion across the UK next year alone.

That could “unlock” an additional £150 million for the Scottish Government’s budget, with Mr Cole-Hamilton saying the cash could boost mental health services and “save lives”.

Alex Cole-Hamilton will make the plea at his party’s conference in Edinburgh (Lesley Martin/PA)

The Digital Services Tax was introduced by the UK Government in 2020 as a levy of 2% on the revenues of search engines, social media services and online marketplaces.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will tell his party conference the Liberal Democrats would seek to treble that, as he speaks out about his concerns about the impact of social media on children and young people.

Saying that half of parents have reported that their child has suffered mental ill health at some point, the MSP will insist that the country is facing a “national crisis”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton will say: “I’m really worried about how much social media is a part of this.

“As a political leader I’ve seen my fair share of its dark side, of online abuse.

“But for young people it can feel like there is no escape.”

With the majority of young people on social media, many for “big chunks of the day”, Mr Cole-Hamilton will add that this is “shattering their mental health”.

He will say: “It can impact their sense of self-worth and cause them to hate their own appearance.

“When they are telling us it is doing them harm, and they are, we should listen. Clamping down on harmful content is essential.

“But we need to look deeper at the damage the social media giants have wrought, at the shattered pieces of childhood that lie in the margins of their profits.”

Insisting that it is “time for them to pay”, Mr Cole-Hamilton will say that Liberal democrats would treble the Digital Services Tax “to raise £1.5 billion next year alone”.

And he will add: “That could unlock up to £150 million for the Scottish budget in Barnett consequentials.

“That could help boost mental health support in schools, get more professionals close to where you live, and guarantee that whenever a young person needs help it will come fast.

“This is an opportunity to build world-class mental health services for Scotland.

“Conference, this could save lives.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Digital Services Tax ensures that providers of social media platforms pay UK tax on digital services that reflects the value they derive from UK users. 

“It is a temporary solution to challenges raised by digitalisation and it has always been our intention to remove the tax once a global solution is in place.

“Our Online Safety Act will make the UK the safest place in the world to be online by placing a legal duty on social media platforms to protect children from bullying and violent content – or face significant fines.”