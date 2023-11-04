Council tax freeze could lead to ‘sweeping’ cuts, Liberal Democrats warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council tax freeze could lead to ‘sweeping’ cuts, Liberal Democrats warn

By Press Association
Liberal Democrats have raised fears that a council tax freeze for Scots could lead to ‘damaging’ cuts to services (Joe Giddens/PA)
Humza Yousaf’s promised council tax freeze could lead to “sweeping” cuts to local services, a Liberal Democrat councillor has warned.

The warning comes amid concerns that the Scottish Government will fail to provide sufficent cash to local authorities to compensate them.

The Scottish Government has not yet said how much it will spend to freeze council tax payments for all Scots in 2024-25.

That led to Kevin Lang, a Liberal Democrat councillor in Edinburgh City Council to claim that “the SNP will not commit to full funding councils for the promised council tax freeze”.

But he insisted that providing sufficient funding to councils to compensate them for the council tax freeze was “essential to avoid further sweeping, damaging cuts at a time of high inflation and increasing demand for services”.

Mr Lang told the Scottish Liberal Democrat conference in Edinburgh the situation showed “just how irresponsible the SNP are”.

He spoke out as the conference passed a motion which condemned the SNP/Green Scottish Government for “causing a crisis in local government through successive cuts to council grants”.

Claiming the council tax freeze had been announced by the First Minister without first consulting either the Scottish Cabinet or the local government body Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities), the motion said it was a breach of the deal Mr Yousaf signed with councils after taking office earlier this year, and was also a breach of the European Charter of Local Self Government.

First Minister Humza has come under fire for his plans for a council tax freeze Yousaf

The motion commits Liberal Democrat MSPs to use the upcoming Holyrood budget process to “push for local councils to be fully compensated for any freeze in council tax next year”.

In addition it promised Liberal Democrats will have “firm commitments” to “properly fund” local councils and a “fairer alternative to the council tax” in their manifesto for the next Scottish Parliament elections in 2026.

Speaking about the financial pressures on local authorities, councillor Robert Brown from South Lanarkshire Council said: “The stark fact is even with a significant and hefty council tax increase, or equivalent funding, Scottish councils are still left with a huge gap in their finances.”

This, he said, was “caused by record inflation and the Scottish Government’s failure to provide a fair funding deal”.

He added: “As things stand councils across Scotland will have to balance the books, they’ve got to cut staff, they’ve got to close leisure facilities, they’ve got to reduce teacher and social work numbers.

“These are cuts fashioned by the SNP First Minister, imposed on communities across Scotland.”

Councillor Sally Pattle from West Lothian Council was also critical of the Scottish Government, saying while the SNP had promised to scrap the charge when they came to government in 2007 they had “done nothing but tinker around the edges”.

She added that this had “only served to further embed an unfair and outdated regime”.

At the Scottish Green Party conference last weekend co-leader and Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie said the Government will have developed a “firm alternative” to the council tax by the time of the next Scottish Parliament elections.