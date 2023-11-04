Expelling Israel’s ambassador will not help Irish citizens in Gaza, Martin says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Expelling Israel’s ambassador will not help Irish citizens in Gaza, Martin says

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin argued against expelling Israel’s ambassador from Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin argued against expelling Israel’s ambassador from Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Expelling Israel’s ambassador to Ireland would undermine efforts to get Irish citizens out of Gaza, the country’s deputy premier has insisted.

Micheal Martin was responding to a call from Ireland’s main opposition party Sinn Fein, which claims Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza has rendered ambassador Dana Erlich’s position in Dublin untenable.

Sinn Fein had previously abstained in several votes at local council level on calls for Ambassador Erlich to be expelled. However, the party shifted position on Thursday, insisting it was no longer tenable for the ambassador to remain in Ireland.

Joe and Helen O’Toole Community Nursing Unit in Tuam opening
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said that expelling the Israeli ambassador from Ireland would be no help to the Irish citizens still in Gaza (Niall Carson/PA)

Tanaiste Mr Martin branded Sinn Fein’s call “knee jerk” and “populist”.

“Logic escapes me as to how we are to meaningfully seek to get our Irish citizens out of Gaza if one of the countries that we’re working with, we break off relations with,” he said.

Mr Martin said expelling the ambassador would mean Ireland’s ambassador in Israel, Sonya McGuinness, would be sent back.

He said Ms McGuinness was currently working on getting the 35-40 Irish citizens still in Gaza out of the country.

“Sinn Fein called for this in a press release which was headed ‘Ireland should use every diplomatic means available to bring an end to the conflict’. But how do you do that if you break off relations with one of the main actors in the conflict?” he asked.

“And I don’t think that’s serious, and I think it’s playing to a populist agenda, but it’s not serious conduct of foreign policy, and it’s not responsible, in my view. And I just need to call that out.”

Irish Budget
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Israel’s actions resembled ‘something more approaching revenge’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Friday, Irish premier Leo Varadkar said that some of Israel’s actions in Gaza were not just self-defence and resembled “something more approaching revenge”.

The Taoiseach reiterated his belief that Israel has a right to defend itself, and to “go after Hamas”, but said what he is “seeing unfolding at the moment isn’t just self-defence”.

He also said Israel would not consider Ireland a close friend or ally as it has a different stance on Palestine than most Western countries.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday as he attended his party ard fheis annual conference in Dublin, Fianna Fail leader Mr Martin was asked if he would also characterise Israel’s actions as being motivated by “revenge”.

Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign affairs minister, said there was “clearly a lot of anger” in Israel following the Hamas attacks on October 7.

“But that does not justify, in my view, the scale of the bombardment on Gaza,” he added.

“I believe what Israel is doing is disproportionate. It’s not necessary. So, I believe it contravenes the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, where the concepts and principles of necessity and proportionality are key.”

Asked if Israel was perpetrating war crimes in Gaza, Mr Martin said that would ultimately be a question for the International Criminal Court to assess.