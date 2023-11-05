45% of common assaults were passed to Procurator Fiscal – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

45% of common assaults were passed to Procurator Fiscal – figures

By Press Association
Just 45% of the common assaults reported were passed to the procurator fiscal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Just 45% of the common assaults reported were passed to the procurator fiscal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Less than half of assaults reported last year resulted in a criminal charge being passed to the Procurator Fiscal, figures by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show.

Figures showed that 57,708 cases of common assault, where violence is inflicted or makes them think they are going to be attacked, were recorded by police in 2022/23.

However a freedom of information request by the Lib Dems revealed just 26,236, or 45%, resulted in a criminal charge being reported to the Procurator Fiscal, who assesses evidence before deciding whether to take the case to court.

Further data showed 19,041 of the crimes reported, 33%, were prosecuted.

It comes as Police Scotland announced in September that crimes where there is no “treat, risk, harm or vulnerability” will not be investigated as part of a new pilot in the north east of Scotland, with budget constraints cited as a reason for the initiative.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has urged the Scottish Government to protect the justice budget amid the “mounting pressure” on the police force.

The party’s justice spokesman said: “The public will be understandably worried that so few violent crimes resulted in a criminal charge being brought to the Procurator Fiscal, and that even fewer led to prosecution.

“Scotland’s justice system is under a mountain of pressure, a situation made no easier by successive SNP Governments failing to give it the necessary support.

“The SNP’s repeated squeeze on the justice budget is forcing Police Scotland to make tough decisions that will impact on community safety, with police chiefs warning about the harsh realities of falling officer numbers.

“Ministers must do everything they can to cut crime and ensure that cases progress effectively through the system.

“To achieve this, the Scottish Government must protect the justice budget and enhance community policing, enabling officers to be both trusted and visible, and equipped with the resources they need to do their jobs.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are investing almost £3.4 billion across the justice system in 2023-24, a 5.8% increase on last year.

“Over £1.4 billion of that has been allocated to policing. There are over 350 more officers than in 2007 and Scotland continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales.”