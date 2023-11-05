Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson apologises to doctor for ‘upset’ caused by tweet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson apologises to doctor for ‘upset’ caused by tweet

By Press Association
Lee Anderson MP said he had apologised to Dr Tom Dolphin for any upset caused by his social media post (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Lee Anderson MP said he had apologised to Dr Tom Dolphin for any upset caused by his social media post (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson has apologised to a doctor after he made a “misleading” social media post about him.

The MP for Ashfield said he wanted to offer his “sincerest apologies” to Dr Tom Dolphin for “any distress caused” by his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He has agreed to pay £1,870 into the British Medical Association’s (BMA) strike fund to “compensate the upset I may have caused”.

On Sunday, Mr Anderson tweeted: “On October 6 2023 I shared a link on X to a Mail Online article entitled ‘Militant union leader at the heart of doctors strikes is a Labour activist who boasted of charging the NHS for a strike cover shift’.

“I accept that my words were misleading as the subject in question, Dr Tom Dolphin, was not on strike on the date of the shift in question but was simply covering a shift as a consultant for junior doctors who were on strike on August 11 2023.

“I would like to offer my sincerest apologies to Dr Dolphin for any distress, upset caused.

“I will also like to add that I understand that Dr Dolphin actually donated his pay for the covered shift which I believe was £1,870 to the BMA strike fund and, whilst I do not agree with the strikes, I want to go on the record to say that I think it is a very unselfish act on the part of Dr Dolphin to put his money into something he strongly believes in.

“I will make the same contribution to compensate the upset I may have caused Dr Dolphin. Please repost.”

Mr Anderson, a presenter on GB News, appears to have deleted the tweet from October 6 that he has apologised for.

Dr Dolphin tweeted: “A very gracious apology, thank you Lee Anderson.

“Thanks also for the donation. I hope it inspires others to donate to the strike fund as well.”

The BMA shared Mr Anderson’s tweet and posted: “Doctors have been repeatedly misrepresented by the Government during this industrial dispute so it is good that these false claims about Dr Thomas Dolphin have now been corrected.

“We are grateful to Mr Anderson for his contribution to our strike fund.”

According to the BMA’s website, its strike fund is available to subsidise members in serious financial difficulty who, following a first round of strike action, could not otherwise afford to take part in any future rounds of walkouts.

Junior doctors have staged a series of strikes in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions in the English NHS.