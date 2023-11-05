Daughter of Irishman feared dead in Hamas attack could still be alive – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daughter of Irishman feared dead in Hamas attack could still be alive – reports

By Press Association
The Times of Israel reported that Emily’s sister Natalie had made an TV appeal in the country appealing for her return (Jane Barlow/PA)
The daughter of an Irishman believed to have been killed in the Hamas attacks of October 7 reportedly could be still alive and being held hostage.

Emily Hand, eight, was feared dead after the assault on Kibbutz Be’eri.

Hamas killed more than 100 people in the kibbutz, with dozens more missing following the violence.

The girl’s father, Thomas Hand – who is originally from Dublin, gave an emotional media interview after being informed she had likely been murdered in the attack.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that the family has been informed Emily may be alive and being held hostage in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces told them of this possibility on October 31, the reports said.

The Times of Israel reported that Emily’s sister Natalie had made an TV appeal in the country appealing for her return.

Natalie Hand reportedly told Channel 12 in Israel the family was initially informed that Emily had been murdered.

“We were in mourning,” she said.

She added: “On October 31, they told us that it was highly likely that she had been abducted.”

In a direct message to her sister, Natalie Hand continued: “I want to tell you that we are doing everything to get you home. We know you are being held hostage. We love you so much and miss you.”

In a statement, Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case of Emily Hand and is providing consular assistance to her family.

“We will not be commenting further at this time.”