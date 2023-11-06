Union makes plea for steel in King’s Speech

A union is calling for the King’s Speech to include a plan for steel, binding employment rights and an end to energy “rip-offs”.

Unite said Tuesday’s final legislative programme before the next general election should herald a “positive programme” for public ownership.

Unite is also calling for a comprehensive Employment Bill to protect workers from abuse.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham has listed demands for the King’s Speech (Jacob King/PA)

Sharon Graham said: “Britain is a two-trillion pound plus economy, and the sixth richest economy in the world.

“Now is the time for this Government to show that workers and communities matter.

“Unite has been developing a positive programme to address the things that mean most to workers.

“Laws to ensure workers cannot be thrown on the scrapheap through AI, fire and rehire or similar dodgy practices, are urgently needed alongside ways to ensure the workers’ voice is heard through collective bargaining.

“We also need to see the public ownership play a role in securing our critical national assets, like steel-making, for the long term, and in putting a stop to the rampant greed that has been allowed to let rip in the energy sector.

“This King’s Speech should be a King’s Speech for everyday people.

“Measures that create a secure and positive future for workers and their families, support for this is something which Unite’s own polling bears out.”