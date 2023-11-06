Union makes plea for steel in King’s Speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union makes plea for steel in King’s Speech

By Press Association
General view of a furnace at Corby (Rui Vieira/PA)
A union is calling for the King’s Speech to include a plan for steel, binding employment rights and an end to energy “rip-offs”.

Unite said Tuesday’s final legislative programme before the next general election should herald a “positive programme” for public ownership.

Unite is also calling for a comprehensive Employment Bill to protect workers from abuse.

Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham has listed demands for the King's Speech (Jacob King/PA)
Sharon Graham said: “Britain is a two-trillion pound plus economy, and the sixth richest economy in the world.

“Now is the time for this Government to show that workers and communities matter.

“Unite has been developing a positive programme to address the things that mean most to workers.

“Laws to ensure workers cannot be thrown on the scrapheap through AI, fire and rehire or similar dodgy practices, are urgently needed alongside ways to ensure the workers’ voice is heard through collective bargaining.

“We also need to see the public ownership play a role in securing our critical national assets, like steel-making, for the long term, and in putting a stop to the rampant greed that has been allowed to let rip in the energy sector.

“This King’s Speech should be a King’s Speech for everyday people.

“Measures that create a secure and positive future for workers and their families, support for this is something which Unite’s own polling bears out.”